Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Polyamide 6,6 market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyamide 6,6 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

PA66 -Plastic

PA66-Fiber

Segment by Application

Automotive

Textiles and Carpet

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Others

By Company

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

DowDuPont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyamide 6,6 Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PA66 -Plastic

1.2.3 PA66-Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Textiles and Carpet

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production

2.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyamide 6,6 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Polyamide 6,6 Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Polyamide 6,6 Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Polyamide 6,6 Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Polyamide 6,6 Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Polyamide 6,6 Regions by Revenue

