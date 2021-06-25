Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
- Solid Type
- Liquid Type
Segment by Application
- Nylon 6 Fiber
- Nylon 6 Resin
- Others
By Company
- Fibrant
- BASF
- Sinopec
- UBE
- CPDC
- AdvanSix
- Capro
- Lanxess
- Hengyi
- DOMO Chemicals
- Shandong Haili Chemical
- Hongye Group
- Sumitomo Chemical
- KuibyshevAzot
- Fujian Tianchen
- Luxi Chemical
- Grodno Khimvolokno
- Grupa Azoty
- GSFC
- Alpek
Production by Region
- Europe
- United States
- Taiwan
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- China
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solid Type
1.2.3 Liquid Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Nylon 6 Fiber
1.3.3 Nylon 6 Resin
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production
2.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Europe
2.5 United States
2.6 Taiwan
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
2.10 China
3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Regions by Sales
