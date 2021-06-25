Categories
Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Solid Type
  • Liquid Type
Segment by Application

  • Nylon 6 Fiber
  • Nylon 6 Resin
  • Others

 

By Company

  • Fibrant
  • BASF
  • Sinopec
  • UBE
  • CPDC
  • AdvanSix
  • Capro
  • Lanxess
  • Hengyi
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Hongye Group
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • KuibyshevAzot
  • Fujian Tianchen
  • Luxi Chemical
  • Grodno Khimvolokno
  • Grupa Azoty
  • GSFC
  • Alpek

 

Production by Region

  • Europe
  • United States
  • Taiwan
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • China

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E
Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solid Type
1.2.3 Liquid Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Nylon 6 Fiber
1.3.3 Nylon 6 Resin
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production
2.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Europe
2.5 United States
2.6 Taiwan
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
2.10 China

3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Regions by Sales

