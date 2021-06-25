Global Digital Pcr Market Is Expected To Reach USD 749.4 Mn By 2023

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Digital PCR Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2023” the digital PCR market was valued at USD 196.7 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 749.4 Mn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2016 to 2023.

Digital PCR (dPCR) plays key role in precise quantification of nucleic acids. Similar assay reagents are used in dPCR which are also used in standard analog measurements, but counts the total number of individual target molecules in a digital format. This enables many applications that require high sensitivity and have restricted sample availability. The market experts suggested that there is growing interest in digital PCR (dPCR) because technological progress has made it a practical and increasingly affordable technology. The unique sample partitioning step of digital PCR, paired with Poisson statistical data analysis, allows higher precision than traditional PCR and qPCR methods. On the basis of components and services the dPCR market can be segmented as dPCR instrument, reagents and consumables, and dPCR software and services. In 2015 it was observed that dPCR reagents and consumable segment was the largest segment and accounted for the market share. The several applications of dPCR comprises of clinical applications, research applications, and forensic applications. It was observed that research applications was largest segment in overall applications market due to high demand of dPCR in drug discovery and growing R&D in oncology research.

North America is observed to be the largest regional market for dPCR, followed by Europe. The dominance of North America in the dPCR market is attributed to factors such as evolved healthcare infrastructure, early bird market entry of novel healthcare products and solutions in the U.S. market, high private and public funding in healthcare and life sciences research. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest progressing regional market for dPCR technologies. Chief factor attributed to the progress of Asia Pacific market include rapid entry of global market giants in the region, development of healthcare infrastructure, escalated status of Asia as a hub for CRO and CMO activities, and growing cancer and gene research in the region.

The Digital PCR market is observed as the most competitive and budding market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, BioRad Laboratories, Fluidigm, and RainDance Technologies.

Significant development in the field of personalized medicine and targeted drug monitoring is increasing the demand of dPCR in research applications

The key challenge faced in digital PCR market lack of awareness related to the potential of dPCR in developing and underdeveloped countries

The major opportunity in malignant ascites treatment market is shift from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery is key opportunity in dpcr market

