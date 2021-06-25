Global Vacuum Tube Lifter Market to Witness Steady Growth by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Vacuum Tube Lifter Market (By Application (Glass Lifting, Sheet and Plate Lifting, Concrete Lifting, and Manual Handling), By End-use (Construction and Heavy Equipment, Automotive and Transport, Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, and Industrial Manufacturing)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the global vacuum tube lifter market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Browse the full Vacuum Tube Lifter Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/vacuum-lifter-market

Product Insights

Industrial products need special attention and care during handling and transportation to prevent them from any surface damage arising due to scratching or rub marks. The metal sheets are processed and shaped in multiple ways such as machining, laser cutting, and stamping & bending among others. Using vacuum lifting technology, the cutting machines and load carriers can be manually or automatically loaded and unloaded, thereby making material flow and handling efficient and safe at workshops and manufacturing facilities. With the advent of technology, the demand for displays has witnessed tremendous growth in the recent years. Not only have the displays become larger, the display glass is also getting thinner and coating more sensitive. This is supporting the demand for vacuum lifting equipments’ that are not only capable of handling and lifting glass sheets safely, but also positioning/stacking them accurately at the requisite place. Similarly, vacuum lifting systems are also employed for horizontal removal of windscreen from the storage shelf and pivoting it with the lifting cylinder to properly fit the front windscreen in automotives. Thus, the global market for vacuum lifters is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2015 – 2022 on account of growing industrial automation, resurgence in the construction sector post economic crisis, and stable growth in automotive production.

Competitive Insights

The global vacuum tube lifter market is highly competitive and in the nascent stage of development. Some of the leading and promising manufacturers identified in the global vacuum lifting market include Schmalz GmbH, GGR Group, Aardwolf Group, Wood’s Powr-Grip, Co. Inc., ANVER Corporation, Peter Hird and Sons Ltd., Kilner Vacuumation Co Ltd., Viavac, TAWI AB, and Vacuworx International among others. The global vacuum tube lifter market being competitive is characterized by stiff competition among several small and large players that compete to sustain their revenue share. In developed economies, a trend of small players combining operations with established players to leverage their resources can be seen.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the vacuum lifter market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for vacuum lifter?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the vacuum lifter market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global vacuum lifter market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the vacuum lifter market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com