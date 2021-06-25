Categories
Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Zinc-Based
  • Copper-Based
  • Iron-Based
  • Aluminum-Based
  • Magnesium-Based
  • Others
Segment by Application

 

  • Gas Storage
  • Adsorption Separation
  • Catalytic
  • Others

 

By Company

 

  • BASF
  • MOFapps
  • Strem Chemicals
  • MOF Technologies
  • Framergy, Inc.

 

Production by Region

 

  • North America
  • Europe

 

Consumption by Region

 

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E
Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Zinc-Based
1.2.3 Copper-Based
1.2.4 Iron-Based
1.2.5 Aluminum-Based
1.2.6 Magnesium-Based
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Gas Storage
1.3.3 Adsorption Separation
1.3.4 Catalytic
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Production
2.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe

3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2

