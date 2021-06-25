Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

​Hexamethylene Diisocyanate market is segmented by Purity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Purity and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Purity

0.999

0.995

Others

Segment by Application

Paints

Adhesive

Others

By Company

Bayer

Vencorex

BASF SE

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Tosoh

WANHUA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Purity

1.2.1 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Size Growth Rate by Purity

1.2.2 0.999

1.2.3 0.995

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints

1.3.3 Adhesive

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Production

2.1 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hexamethylene Diisocyanate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

