Organic Hair Colorants Accounts For More Than 30% Of The Global Hair Care Revenue

North America is the largest market for organic hair care products. It is projected to grow at the modest rate during 2015 to 2022. The market offer huge market potential due to strong awareness of organic principles in the North America. The U.S is the largest market and is projected to grow at a rate of 10.2% from 2015 to 2022. The presence of large multinationals is making organic products more accessible to the consumers. Moreover, the launch of new products is stimulating the market growth. Some of the major players in the U.S. market are Bare Escentuals, The Hain Celestial Group, L’Occitane etc and Revlon.

The organic hair care market in Europe is gaining momentum due to the consistently rising awareness about benefits of organic products. Among the various European economies, the organic hair care market was dominated by Germany, with a market share of 18.03% in 2014 followed by France and UK with 14.01% and 12.34% respectively. Eastern Europe is projected to offers huge market potential. The European market is witnessing growth on the back of launches of innovative and new products to cater specific hair related problems for different age group. The strong demand for hair related products has bought by due to increase in hair related problems such as dry scalp, hair fall, aging of hair, itching, and dandruff among others. Some of the major companies in the European Market are Aubrey Organics, Oriflame, Colgate-Palmolive and Estée Lauder.

The Asia Pacific market is the most attractive market because of the healthy growth rate and increasing consumer preference towards western brands. Strong and increasing awareness of organic products among the consumers and rising disposable income, offer a high growth potential for the development of organic hair care products in economies such as India, China, South Korea and Indonesia. Japan, China and Australia are the largest market in APAC region and projected to witness double digit growth rate. Indian is projected to witness highest growth and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2015 to 2022. Some of the major players in this market are Oriflame, The body shop, Revlon among others.

The RoW regions is witnessing growth due to rise in per capita income, rise in purchasing power of the consumer, affinity towards western brands, and availability of raw material in access. Moreover, aging population seeking new ways to maintain a youthful appearance is also fuelling the market growth. On the other hand adoption of trendy and fashion lifestyle by the youth is another factor driving the market growth. In RoW region, Brazil is the highest and fastest growing market. Brazil market is projected to grow at a rate of 10.7% from 2015 to 2022. Economies such as Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt offer huge market potential. Some of the major companies in this market are Colgate – Palmolive, Estée Lauder and Clorox among others.

