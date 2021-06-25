Greener Fly Ash to Attract the Construction Industry Worldwide

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Fly Ash Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the demand for fly ash is abide to witness high demand due to growing constructional activities with rise in urbanization in both the developing and developed economies.

Fly ash is a fine powder which is a byproduct obtained from burning pulverized coal in electric power generation plants. It is collected from the exhaust gases by bag filters or electrostatic precipitators. This fine powder chemically reacts with calcium hydroxide, a byproduct released by reaction between water and cement. Fly ash has many beneficial properties which led to high demand for constructional activities. It is used as a cementious material in the production of Portland cement concrete. Fly Ash, based on its properties is categorized into two classes; Class F and Class C. Both the types of fly ash are used as building material depending upon the properties suitable for its use in the construction sector. Residential buildings, road constructions, corporate infrastructure, etc are built using fly ash due to its strength and performance to stand in place for longer period of time. Hence, fly ash has gained high demand from the construction sector worldwide.

The two major reasons for use of fly ash as an ingredient in building materials and concrete are because it improves the quality of finished products and breeds significant environmental benefits. This has led to major use of fly ash in the constructional activities. Hence, the factors responsible for growth of fly ash market are growing urbanization in emerging economies and increasing constructional activities globally. The beneficial properties of fly ash have attracted the construction sector globally as fly ash has best suited the requirement for various infrastructure projects. In addition, fly ash has been proven to be the green building material due to environmental benefits that it offers. Hence, the global fly ash market is anticipated to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period from 2016-2022.

Permeability is defined as the property that governs the rate of flow of a fluid into a porous solid. The durability of concrete is directly affected by its permeability. The major reasons for permeability of concrete are nature of hardened cement and interconnectivity of pores in the cement. Poor quality of fly ash is responsible for high permeability of concrete which is a major threat for the demand and growth of global fly ash market.

Asia Pacific accounted for larger share of global fly ash market in 2015. Growing urbanization in and growing population in the region have led to increasing demand for constructional activities. Improvement in the road constructions and steps adopted for ease in transport through building highways, etc has also led to high demand for fly ash thereby promoting growth of global fly ash market. Increasing demand from building and construction industry in North America is also expected to boost growth of fly ash market. Europe is projected to fuel demand for fly ash due to environmental measures adopted in the region. Middle East and Africa and Rest of the World demonstrated steady growth for fly ash in the year 2015 but are anticipated to augment during the forecast period. Hence, fly ash market is expected to experience strong demand from several countries to meet the needs of the constructional sector worldwide.

