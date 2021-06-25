Web Content Filtering Technique Market to Reach US$ 4.1 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Web Content Filtering Market (Business Organizations, Schools and Institutions, Government and Federal Agencies, and Other End-users (Personal Laptops, Mobile Phones) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the web content filtering market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse the full Web Content Filtering Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 report at : https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/web-content-filtering-market

Market Insights

A web content filter is software solution that allows managing access to information on the Internet through e-mail, web, or other media. It thereby allows business organizations and government agencies to provide access to the intended content on the Internet.

Growing awareness regarding need to manage the Internet traffic and associated security concerns have compelled business organizations, institutions, and agencies to deploy web content filtering solutions on a broader scale. Need for robust network security at workplace has urged the government and federal agencies across the globe to enforce web content filtering policies and regulations. For instance, a regulation like CIPA (Child Internet Protection Act) has fueled adoption of web security solutions among schools and institutions in the U.S.

Competitive Insights:

The global web content filtering market is highly concentrated, yet competitive. The top four players in the web content filtering market accounted for over fifty percent of the global market revenue share in 2014. Some of the leading players identified in the web content filtering market include Blue Coat, Inc. (the U.S.), Websense, Inc. (the U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (the U.S.), Symantec Corporation (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (the U.S.), and Trend Micro (Japan).

Other players including ContentKeeper Technologies (Australia), Barracuda Networks, Inc (the U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (the U.S.), Bloxx, Ltd. (the U.K.), Zscaler, Inc. (the U.S.), and Kaspersky Lab (Russia) have been identified as emerging and promising players in the web content filtering market. The industry players compete on the basis of product innovation, features, and after sales technical support. Since the number of solution providers is expected to rise in the coming years, the degree of competition is expected to remain high over the forecasted period 2015 – 2022.

Key Trends:

Increased Web 2.0 and Email Threats

Need For Shielding Corporate Network from Security Breaches

Focus on Developing Multi-featured Web Content Filtering Solutions also capable of functioning as firewalls, intrusion prevention solutions, etc.

Increase in Instant Messaging Services Driving the Demand for IM Filtering

Enterprise Mobility Driving Adoption of Cloud-based Filtering Solution

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the web content filtering technique market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for web content filtering technique?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the web content filtering technique market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global web content filtering technique market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the web content filtering technique market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com