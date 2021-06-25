Global Composite Panel Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

​Composite Panel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Composite Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Metal Composite Panel

Wood Composite Panel

Color Coated Steel Composite Panel

Rock Wool Composite Panel

Others

Segment by Application

Building

Furniture

Industrial Equipment

Others

By Company

Alucobond

Reynobond

Alpolic

Alubond

Jyi Shyang Industrial

Alucoil

Alstrong

Sistem Metal

Almaxco

Kronospan M&P Kaindl

Egger

Swiss Krono Group

Sonae Industria

Louisiana-Pacific

Arauco

Norbord

Georgia-Pacific Wood Products

Duratex SA

Pfleiderer

Weyerhaeuser

Kastamonu Entegre

Swedspan

MASISA

Finsa

Dongwha

Yaret

JiXiang Group

Seven Group

Jiangxi Hongtai

Likeair

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Panel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Composite Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Metal Composite Panel

1.2.3 Wood Composite Panel

1.2.4 Color Coated Steel Composite Panel

1.2.5 Rock Wool Composite Panel

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Composite Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Industrial Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Composite Panel Production

2.1 Global Composite Panel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Composite Panel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Composite Panel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Composite Panel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Composite Panel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Composite Panel Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Composite Panel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Composite Panel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Composite Panel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Composite Panel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Composite Panel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

