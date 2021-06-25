Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

​Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Block NBR

Particles/Crumb NBR

Powder NBR

Segment by Application

Automobiles

Construction

Machinery

Aprons & Cots

Others

By Company

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Versalis

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Block NBR

1.2.3 Particles/Crumb NBR

1.2.4 Powder NBR

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobiles

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Machinery

1.3.5 Aprons & Cots

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production

2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 China Taiwan

3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Regions by Sales

