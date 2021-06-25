Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Categories
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Block NBR
  • Particles/Crumb NBR
  • Powder NBR
Segment by Application

  • Automobiles
  • Construction
  • Machinery
  • Aprons & Cots
  • Others

 

By Company

  • LANXESS
  • Zeon
  • CNPC
  • Nantex
  • KKPC
  • LG
  • Ningbo Shunze
  • Sibur
  • JSR
  • Versalis
  • Huangshan Hualan Technology
  • Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
  • Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

 

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • China Taiwan

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E
Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Block NBR
1.2.3 Particles/Crumb NBR
1.2.4 Powder NBR
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobiles
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Aprons & Cots
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production
2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 China Taiwan

3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Regions by Sales

