Global Construction Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Construction Adhesive market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

  • Acrylic
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyvinyl Acetate
  • Epoxy
  • Others
Segment by Application

  • Drywall
  • Subfloor
  • Roofing
  • Resilient flooring
  • Others

 

By Company

  • Henkel
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Sika
  • DowDuPont
  • Bostik
  • LORD Corp.
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • ITW
  • 3M
  • Huntsman
  • ThreeBond
  • Avery Dennison
  • Ashland
  • Franklin International
  • Momentive
  • Dymax
  • Dap
  • Permabond
  • Beijing Comens
  • Chengdu Guibao
  • Huitian

 

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

 

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E
Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Construction Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate
1.2.5 Epoxy
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Drywall
1.3.3 Subfloor
1.3.4 Roofing
1.3.5 Resilient flooring
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Construction Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Construction Adhesive Regions by Sales

