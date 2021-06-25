Global Construction Adhesive Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

​Construction Adhesive market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

Segment by Application

Drywall

Subfloor

Roofing

Resilient flooring

Others

By Company

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DowDuPont

Bostik

LORD Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

3M

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Ashland

Franklin International

Momentive

Dymax

Dap

Permabond

Beijing Comens

Chengdu Guibao

Huitian

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Construction Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.2.5 Epoxy

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Drywall

1.3.3 Subfloor

1.3.4 Roofing

1.3.5 Resilient flooring

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Construction Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Construction Adhesive Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Construction Adhesive Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Construction Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Construction Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Construction Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Construction Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Construction Adhesive Regions by Sales

