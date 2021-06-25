LMR Systems Market Poised to Witness Shift in Paradigm from Analog to Digital Communication Technology

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems Market (Public Safety (Military & Defense, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Emergency & Medical Services (EMS)), Transportation, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction and Other Verticals) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the land mobile radio systems market is anticipated to gain traction, contributed by the transition from analog to digital communication technology.

According to the research study titled “Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Systems (Public Safety (Military & Defense, Law Enforcement, Fire Department, Emergency & Medical Services (EMS)), Transportation, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Construction and Other Verticals) Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the transition from analog to digital is expected to extend the application base of land mobile radio systems beyond traditional military and public safety segments to commercial and enterprise users.

Since their introduction in 20th century, the two-way land mobile radio communications systems have underwent significant changes over time to cater the growing demand for advanced technologies and greater usage. Although radio devices have evolved (becoming compact, more lightweight, and multi-facet) considerably over the years, the technology deployed had primarily remained the same until recently, employing analog technology for communication. However, the land mobile radio industry has been witnessing a gradual shift to digital communication systems on account of superior features and benefits offered by the digital communication technology.

Growing need for a reliable system and better operational performance has compelled vendors as well as users to take note of digital land mobile radio systems. Digital land mobile radio systems offer superior spectral efficiency, greater reach, extended battery life, sophisticated calling features, and easy transition capability which has ensured their growing adoption across the verticals. Furthermore, digital land mobile radio systems offer greater voice and data encryption as compared to analog land mobile radio systems, making communication more secure. Thus, feature rich digital land mobile radio systems are quickly becoming the go-to solution for agencies targeting secure communication and for those planning to comply with the prevailing industry requirements. Digital land mobile radio systems providing better reliability and having additional spectral range availability as compared to their counter equivalents are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Some of the leading and promising players in the land mobile radio systems market include Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group S.A., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Cassadian Communications, Inc. (Airbus DS Communications, Inc.), Relm Wireless Corporation, Hytera Communications, and Tait Radio Communications among others

