Energy Efficiency Standards Driving the Growth of Electric Motors Replacement Market

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Electric Motors Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the Electric market was valued at US$ 86.51 Bn in 2014, and is expected to reach US$ 135.68 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2015 to 2022.

Browse the full Electric Motors Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022, report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electric-motors-market

Market Insights

In the global electric motors market demand is rapidly shifting towards high and premium energy efficient electric motors with rising awareness about the benefits of energy efficient electric motors and mandatory regulations to use energy efficient electric motors. International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) is actively working in collaboration with several national regulatory bodies to develop new efficiency classes to design, develop and deploy electric motors.

Following are types of standard international energy efficiency classes currently followed across the world.

IE1: Standard efficiency

IE2: High efficiency

IE3: Premium efficiency

IE4: Super premium efficiency

Countries across the world are introducing mandatory regulations to high efficiency (IE2) and premium efficiency (IE3) class motors in order to reduce electricity consumption and emission of greenhouse gases. This is expected to increase the demand for energy efficient electric motors across the world through the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

At present, Energy Policy Act (EPAct) and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) are two electric motor energy efficiency standards are effective in North America. EPAct has similar efficiency requirements included in IE2 class and NEMA follows IE3 premium efficiency class. At present, IE2 and IE3 efficiency standards are effective in European Union, China and Japan. This is increasing the demand for energy efficient electric motors in these markets.

Developed and developing countries across the world are focusing to reduce greenhouse gas effects and introducing stringent regulations for the same. U.S., Japan, UK, and Australia are by providing incentives to replace low efficient or outdated electric motors used in industrial facilities. Moreover, credits facilities are provided to households to purchase efficient HVAC and home appliances to reduce residential electricity consumption. All these above factors are expected to drive the demand for energy efficient electric motors.

Competitive Insights

The global electric motors industry comprises large numbers of recognized international and small and medium size domestic players. Rising standardization in electric motor designing and manufacturing reduces the product differentiation and increasing market competition. Market competition is further expected to increase in the future with rising market collaboration in the industry. Some major players in the global electric motors industry include Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Tesla Motor, Siemens AG, Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Regal Beloit Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc. and Ametek, Inc.

Key Trends

Shifting trend towards energy efficient electric motors

Incentives and subsidiaries for replacement of outdated low energy efficient electric motors

Introduction of mandatory standards to use high energy efficient and premium energy efficient electric motors particularly in developed markets such as U.S., Europe, Japan, China and Australia

Rising standardization in designing and manufacturing of electric motors

High degree of market competition

Key questions answered in this report

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com