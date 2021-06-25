Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030

What is Follicular Lymphoma?
Follicular lymphoma, a B-cell lymphoma, is the second most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The transformation of a B-cell characterizes it into a malignant cell. Abnormal, uncontrolled growth and proliferation of malignant B-cells can lead to enlargement of specific lymph node regions; involvement of other lymphatic tissues such as the spleen or bone marrow; and spread to other bodily tissues and organs.
What are Follicular Lymphoma causes?
Follicular Lymphoma causes are not known. Unlike some cancers, they are not passed down in families. In some cases, radiation or cancer-causing chemicals, or certain infections, may be a cause. But other times there is no known cause.
What are the symptoms of Follicular Lymphoma?
Follicular Lymphoma symptoms include painless swelling of the lymph nodes in your neck, groin, stomach, or armpits, shortness of breath, fatigue, night sweats, and weight loss.
How Follicular Lymphoma affected population?
Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology
- According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total prevalent population of Follicular Lymphoma in seven major markets was 33,363 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).
- Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Follicular Lymphoma cases.
- In the US, the Follicular Lymphoma cases were 14,329 in 2017. Moreover, the grade-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma were highest among grade I and were reported to be 5,198 cases.
Follicular Lymphoma Market Outlook
According to DelveInsight, the Follicular Lymphoma market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the largest Follicular Lymphoma market size with USD 799 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of Follicular Lymphoma with USD 56 million in 2017.
What are the present Follicular Lymphoma market drivers?
Changing standards of care, increasing opportunities and family history aims at driving the market growth.
What are the Follicular Lymphoma market barriers?
Clinical heterogeneity, economic burden of the disease and adverse effects of the therapies are some limitations to the Follicular Lymphoma Market Growth.
Which are the leading companies in Follicular Lymphoma market?
Key Players such as Epizyme, Kite Pharma, Novartis, Roche, Regeneron, TG therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Bayer Health, Verastem Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Xynomics Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myeres, Takeda Oncology, and others are the leading companies in Follicular Lymphoma market.
