DelveInsight’s ‘Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

What is Follicular Lymphoma?

Follicular lymphoma, a B-cell lymphoma, is the second most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The transformation of a B-cell characterizes it into a malignant cell. Abnormal, uncontrolled growth and proliferation of malignant B-cells can lead to enlargement of specific lymph node regions; involvement of other lymphatic tissues such as the spleen or bone marrow; and spread to other bodily tissues and organs.

What are Follicular Lymphoma causes?

Follicular Lymphoma causes are not known. Unlike some cancers, they are not passed down in families. In some cases, radiation or cancer-causing chemicals, or certain infections, may be a cause. But other times there is no known cause.

What are the symptoms of Follicular Lymphoma?

Follicular Lymphoma symptoms include painless swelling of the lymph nodes in your neck, groin, stomach, or armpits, shortness of breath, fatigue, night sweats, and weight loss.

How Follicular Lymphoma affected population?

Follicular Lymphoma Epidemiology

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, the total prevalent population of Follicular Lymphoma in seven major markets was 33,363 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030).

in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the highest number of Follicular Lymphoma cases .

In the US, the Follicular Lymphoma cases were 14,329 in 2017. Moreover, the grade-specific cases of Follicular Lymphoma were highest among grade I and were reported to be 5,198 cases.

To know more, request sample pages @Follicular Lymphoma Market Landscape

Follicular Lymphoma Market Outlook

According to DelveInsight, the Follicular Lymphoma market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounts for the largest Follicular Lymphoma market size with USD 799 million in 2017, while Spain had the smallest market size of Follicular Lymphoma with USD 56 million in 2017.

What are the present Follicular Lymphoma market drivers?

Changing standards of care, increasing opportunities and family history aims at driving the market growth.

What are the Follicular Lymphoma market barriers?

Clinical heterogeneity, economic burden of the disease and adverse effects of the therapies are some limitations to the Follicular Lymphoma Market Growth.

Which are the leading companies in Follicular Lymphoma market?

Key Players such as Epizyme, Kite Pharma, Novartis, Roche, Regeneron, TG therapeutics, MEI Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Bayer Health, Verastem Oncology, Gilead Sciences, Xynomics Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myeres, Takeda Oncology, and others are the leading companies in Follicular Lymphoma market.

Request sample pages for more information on Follicular Lymphoma Market Size

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Follicular Lymphoma

3. SWOT Analysis for Follicular Lymphoma

4. Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2018

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2030

5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Types of Follicular Lymphoma

5.3. Sign and Symptoms

5.4. Causes

5.5. Staging and Grading

5.6. Genetic Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma

5.7. Pathophysiology

5.8. Diagnosis

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Follicular Lymphoma

7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma

7.1. Assumptions and Rationale – 7MM

7.2. The United States

7.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.2.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.2.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.2.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States

7.3. EU5

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.1.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Germany

7.3.1.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Germany

7.3.1.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Germany

7.3.1.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in France

7.3.2.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in France

7.3.2.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in France

7.3.2.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in France

7.3.3. Italy

7.3.3.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Italy

7.3.3.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Italy

7.3.3.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Italy

7.3.3.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Italy

7.3.4. Spain

7.3.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Spain

7.3.4.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Spain

7.3.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Spain

7.3.4.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Spain

7.3.5. The United Kingdom

7.3.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United Kingdom

7.3.5.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United Kingdom

7.3.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the UK

7.3.5.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the UK

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Japan

7.4.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Japan

7.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Japan

7.4.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in Japan

8. Treatment

9. Guidelines

9.1. NCCN Guidelines for Patient with Follicular Lymphoma

9.2. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up: Newly diagnosed and relapsed follicular lymphoma

9.3. Japanese Society of Hematology (JSH) practical guidelines for Follicular lymphoma

10. Unmet Needs

11. Organizations contributing toward Follicular Lymphoma

12. Patient Journey

12.1. A Journey through follicular lymphoma

12.2. Patient Journey: General

13. Case Reports

13.1. Patient Case Study: From Follicular Lymphoma to DLBCL

13.2. Diagnostic Workup for Follicular Lymphoma

13.3. A case study of t(14;22)(q32;q11) involving immunoglobulin heavy and light chain in follicular lymphoma

14. Marketed Therapies

14.1. Tazverik: Epizyme

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Other Development Activities

14.1.3. Clinical Development

14.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.2. Aliqopa: Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

14.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2. Other Development Activities

14.2.3. Clinical Development

14.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.3. Copiktra: Verastem Oncology

14.3.1. Product Description

14.3.2. Other Development Activities

14.3.3. Clinical Development

14.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.4. Zydelig: Gilead Sciences

14.4.1. Product Description

14.4.2. Other Development Activities

14.4.3. Clinical Development

14.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

15. Combinational Therapies: Marketed

16. Emerging Therapies

16.1. Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

16.1.1. Product Description

16.1.2. Other Development Activities

16.1.3. Clinical Development

16.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.2. Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics

16.2.1. Product Description

16.2.2. Other Development Activities

16.2.3. Clinical Development

16.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.3. ME-401: MEI Pharma

16.3.1. Product Description

16.3.2. Other Development Activities

16.3.3. Clinical Development

16.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.4. Odronextamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

16.4.1. Product Description

16.4.2. Other Development Activities

16.4.3. Clinical Development

16.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.5. Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation

16.5.1. Product Description

16.5.2. Other Development Activities

16.5.3. Clinical Development

16.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.6. Kymriah: Novartis

16.6.1. Product Description

16.6.2. Other Development Activities

16.6.3. Clinical Development

16.7. Yescarta: Kite Pharma

16.7.1. Product Description

16.7.2. Other Development Activities

16.7.3. Clinical Development

16.7.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.8. Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

16.8.1. Product Description

16.8.2. Other Development Activities

16.8.3. Clinical Development

16.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

16.9. Ixazomib – Takeda Oncology

16.9.1. Product Description

16.9.2. Other Development Activities

16.9.3. Clinical Development

16.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

17. Emerging Combinational Therapies

17.1. Ibrutinib + Rituximab

17.2. Umbralisib + Ublituximab + Bendamustine

17.3. Zanubrutinib + Obinutuzumab

18. Other Promising Therapies

18.1. Atezolizumab: Roche

18.1.1. Product Description

18.1.2. Other Development Activities

18.1.3. Clinical Development

18.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

18.2. Pembrolizumab: Merck

18.2.1. Product Description

18.2.2. Other Development Activities

18.2.3. Clinical Development

18.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

18.3. Venetoclax – AbbVie/Genentech

18.3.1. Product Description

18.3.2. Other Development Activities

18.3.3. Clinical Development

18.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

18.4. Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector ASA

18.4.1. Product Description

18.4.2. Other Development Activities

18.4.3. Clinical Development

18.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

18.5. Tenalisib: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

18.5.1. Product Description

18.5.2. Other Development Activities

18.5.3. Clinical Development

18.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

19. Follicular Lymphoma: Seven Major Market Analysis

19.1. Key Findings

19.2. Market Size of Follicular Lymphoma in 7MM

20. Market Outlook

20.1. 7MM Market Outlook

20.2. United States Market Size

20.3. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

20.3.1. Germany

20.3.2. France

20.3.3. Italy

20.3.4. Spain

20.3.5. United Kingdom

20.4. Japan: Market Outlook

20.4.1. Total Market Size of Follicular Lymphoma

20.4.2. Market Size of Follicular Lymphoma by Therapies

21. Market Drivers

22. Market Barriers

23. Market Access and Reimbursement

24. Appendix

24.1. Bibliography

24.2. Report Methodology

25. DelveInsight Capabilities

26. Disclaimer

27. About DelveInsight