According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Emulsifiers Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the emulsifiers market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2026. Growing use of emulsifiers in various end-use industries is projected to be a key factor for the market growth.

Browse the full Emulsifiers Market by Product Type (Lecithins, Mono & Di – glycerides of fatty acid, Esters of monoglycerides of fatty acids, Polysorbates, Polyglycerol Esters, Polyglycerol polyricinoleate, Lactic esters of Fatty Acids) and by End-Use Industry (Personal Care and Cosmetics, Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and Others) – Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/emulsifiers-market

Market Insights

Emulsifiers are essential ingredients added in various industrial food recipes for the purpose of improving shelf life and textural & organoleptic modification of the products. Emulsions are used in wide variety of materials manufactured in food industries, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, etc. The rising use of emulsifiers to maintain a bacteria free food, enhance overall quality, and lifespan of food products are some of the key aspects driving the market.

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to rising utilization of emulsifiers in multiple food products. For example, emulsifier such as polyglycerol esters, lecithins, and others are witnessing high demand from bakery products as they enhance aeration and stabilize foams. Emulsifiers is increasingly used to produce spongy cakes by single stage mixing, and formulate final products with a finer crumb structure as well as longer shelf life. Moreover, rising use of emulsions in whippable toppings to promote particle aggregation and water absorption, which improves viscosity and the volume of baked product is another significant factor boosting the market demand.

Competitive Insights

Several players are focusing on developing innovative products through extensive research and development to capture the untapped market. This market is mainly driven by high demand for trans-free fats products owing to increasing urban population coupled with rising disposable income level resulting in changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of the consumers respectively. In addition to this, changing dietary preferences due to prevailing health issues such as blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, gasrointestinal diseases, and rickets, leading to consumer shifts towards healthy foods products. Major Key players present in the market include AkzoNobel N.V., BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Clariant SE, DOW Corning, DuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group, Lonza Group, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Palsgaard, Puratos, Royal DSM and Solvay S.A.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for emulsifiers in personal care industry.

Rising demand for emulsifiers in packaged foods.

Asia Pacific offers major market growth potential.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the emulsifiers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for emulsifiers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the emulsifiers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global emulsifiers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the emulsifiers market worldwide?

