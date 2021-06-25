Global Pipeline Leak Detection System Market for Oil & Gas Industry by Product Type, Technology and Geography is Expected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Pipeline Leak Detection System Market for Oil & Gas Industry – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023,” the Global Pipeline Leak Detection System Market for Oil & Gas Industry has been estimated to be valued at US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2023.

Market Insights:

Global leak detection system market is expected to gain momentum with growing pipeline network and increasing demand for fossil fuels. Advancement in technology has facilitated the pipeline operators to remote monitoring of pipeline operations. Global pipeline network is about 3.5 million kilometers which is responsible for movement of oil & gas products across the globe. Pipelines are considered to be the safest and the most efficient mode of transportation of hydrocarbons as they are hazardous in nature and any spillage or leakage can results in huge loss to the product owner as well as to the environment. Leakage is considered as the most common problem in pipeline operations which not only results in product loss but also can results accidents with huge potential to damage nearby environment. Recent accident happened in recent past such as explosion in gas pipeline in Minnesota, U.S., and eruption of natural gas pipeline in Nebraska in 2014 has bought in legislation for the pipeline carrying hazardous products to mandatory have leak detection system. Thus, global leak detection system market for oil & gas industry is anticipated to driven by factors such as increasing natural gas production, increasing trade of oil & gas products coupled with growing pipeline infrastructure and associated regulatory policies. However, volatile oil prices restricting cash flow of the oil producers which is likely have a negative impact on upcoming pipeline project which in turn is expected to restrain the demand for pipeline leak detection system in oil & gas industry.

Competitive Insights:

Global leak detection system market for oil & gas industry is segmented on the basis of technology, product type and geography. By technology, negative pressure wave segment is projected to be the most dominant segment due to easy installation along with low installation cost. Considering segment product type, the natural gas segment to be the largest segment over the forecast period (2016-2023) owing to increasing production of shale gas coupled with growing increasing number of gas based economies. The key players in the market are focusing on research & development of new technologies to enhance accuracy of their products.

Overall, global pipeline leak detection system market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period (2016-2023).

Key Trends:

Merger & Acquisition

Development of new technologies

Key questions answered in this report

