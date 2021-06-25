Chia Seeds Market To Reach US$ 2,747.07 Mn By 2023

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Chia Seeds Market by Application Type (Food, Beverages & Dairy, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Skin Care and Pet Food)” – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2023”, the worldwide chia seeds market was valued at US$ 199.85 Mn in 2015. In the same year, in terms of volume the market was 40.79 kilo tons.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/chia-seeds-market

Market Insights:

Chia seeds are becoming increasingly popular owing to its nutritional and health related properties such as omega-3 fatty acids, anti-oxidants, protein, fiber and minerals. The major factors driving the chia seeds market include the rising demand of beverages, cereals, and snacks made from healthy ingredients, increasing awareness about gluten free diet, and long shelf life of chia seeds. However, high price fluctuation of chia seeds is the major factor hampering the market growth. Furthermore, presence of various cheap alternatives such as soy, canola and flax is also inhibiting market growth.

Growing popularity of super foods and expanding application scope of chia seeds offers unlimited potential for growth. Moreover, the market’s high demand to supply ratio is also creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the market and for manufacturers. In addition, owing to increasing popularity of chia seeds in Asia Pacific and European regions offers huge untapped market potential.

Competitive Insights:

Benexia, Chiatrition Chia Seeds, Naturya, Original Chia, Glanbia Nutritionals, Spectrum Essentials Chia Seeds, TruRoots organic chia seeds, Naturkost Übelhör, Chiatrition Chia Seeds, MDECA Group SRL, and Chia Freyval Company are some of the key players present in this market.

Key Trends:

Asia Pacific and European regions offers huge untapped market potential

Expanding application scope of chia seeds offers unlimited potential for growth

High demand to supply ratio is also creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the market and for manufacturers

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the chia seeds market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for chia seeds?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the chia seeds market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global chia seeds market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the chia seeds market worldwide?

