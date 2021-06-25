Global Orthopedic Oncology Treatment Market To Reach Worth USD 1.12 Bn By 2022: Development In The Healthcare Infrastructure To Determine Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Orthopedic Oncology Treatment Market (Treatment Type: Soft Tissue Excisions/Resections, Limb Salvage Surgery, Amputations, Adjuvant Chemotherapy, Reconstructive Surgery): Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the orthopedic oncology treatment market was valued at USD 1.02 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1.12 Mn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 1.2% from 2016 to 2023.

Browse the full report Orthopedic Oncology Treatment Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2023 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/orthopedic-oncology-treatment-market

Market Insights

While the management of musculoskeletal sarcoma remains one of the most significant challenges in oncology, there have been prominent improvements in the past decades. Improvement in surgical systems, nature of implants, imaging modalities, adjuvant chemotherapy have improved the treatment output to such an extent that currently 2/3rds of musculoskeletal carcinoma patients are anticipated to be long-term disease survivors and several will successfully benefit from limb salvage procedures. the field of orthopedic oncology continues to be invigorated by exhilarating research and developments that has enhanced the level of treatment and care of patients with various bone and soft-tissue tumors. Currently, most patients with primary bone sarcomas are offered limb salvage surgery without increasing the risk of survival at the sarcoma centers. Moreover, the advances in the imaging technique and surgical techniques have further improved the treatment of patients with bone and soft-tissue malignancies. Orthopedic oncologists continue to join forces with other sub-specialists to integrate advances in surgical techniques. This is especially true for the development of implants and image guided surgery.

The global orthopedic oncology treatment market on type of procedures has been segmented into soft tissue excisions/resections, limb salvage surgery, amputation, adjuvant chemotherapy and reconstructive surgery. The reconstructive surgery is further sub-segmented into hip & joint replacement and bone grafts. The reconstructive surgery has the largest share in the global orthopedic oncology treatment market. The bone grafting techniques is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the advances in the field of prosthesis and endoprosthesis. In the base 2015, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for orthopedic oncology market. Large disease prevalence along with the growing healthcare ecosystem in the region has assisted the growth of the orthopedic oncology market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, growth in the medical tourism in the region in the last decade has further fueled the market for orthopedic oncology treatment market in Asia-Pacific.

The major players operating in this market include Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Sanofi, Roche Holdings and others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the orthopedic oncology treatment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for orthopedic oncology treatment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the orthopedic oncology treatment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global orthopedic oncology treatment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the orthopedic oncology treatment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com