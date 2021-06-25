Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy Market

The Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs and their market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) symptoms market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

The report also covers current Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) symptoms treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) Overview

Corneal dystrophies are a group of rare genetic diseases that affect the cornea, the front part of your eye. There are more than 20 types, each with different symptoms, all-cause a buildup of foreign material in one or more layers of your cornea. Over time, your vision may become cloudy or blurry.

Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) Market Outlook

The Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy market outlook of the report helps build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers, and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market trend of each marketed drug and early-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy market in 7MM is expected to grow in the study period 2017–2030.

Key Findings

This section includes a glimpse of the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market in 7MM. The market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the seven major markets was found to be USD 5.75 Million in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, physiology, and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and Favorable Environment for New Anti-infective Modalities; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED). The launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) market

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase I/II, and II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive summary

3 Organizations

4 Epidemiology and Market Methodology

5 Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED): Market Overview at a Glance

5.1 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in 2017

5.2 Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in 2030

6 Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED): Market Overview at a Glance

6.1 Introduction

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Types of Corneal Dystrophies

6.3 Stages of Fuchs endothelial dystrophy

6.4 Causes

6.5 Signs and Symptoms

6.6 Genetics and Inheritance

6.7 Clinical Presentation

6.8 Pathophysiology

6.9 Prognosis

6.1 Diagnosis

6.10.1 Diagnostic criteria

6.10.2 Differential Diagnosis

7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Assumptions and Rationale

7.3 Total cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in 7MM

7.4 United States

7.4.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United States

7.4.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United States

7.4.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United States

7.4.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United States

7.5 EU5 Countries

7.6 Germany

7.6.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Germany

7.6.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Germany

7.6.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Germany

7.6.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Germany

7.7 France

7.7.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in France

7.7.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in France

7.7.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in France

7.7.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in France

7.8 Italy

7.8.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Italy

7.8.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Italy

7.8.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Italy

7.8.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Italy

7.9 Spain

7.9.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Spain

7.9.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Spain

7.9.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Spain

7.9.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Spain

7.10. UK

7.10.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United Kingdom

7.10.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United Kingdom

7.10.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United Kingdom

7.10.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United Kingdom

7.11 Japan

7.11.1 Total Prevalent cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Japan

7.11.2 Gender-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Japan

7.11.3 Age-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Japan

7.11.4 Type-specific cases of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Japan

8 Treatment of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED)

9 Unmet Needs

10 Marketed Drugs

10.1 Rhopressa: Aerie Pharmaceuticals

10.1.1 Drug Description

10.1.2 Regulatory Milestones

10.1.3 Other Development Activities

10.1.4 Clinical Development

10.1.5 Safety and Efficacy

10.1.6 Product Profile

11 Emerging Therapies

11.1 Key Cross Competition

11.2 Ripasudil Hydrochloride Hydrate: Kowa Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1 Drug Description

11.2.2 Other Development Activities

11.2.3 Clinical Development

11.2.4 Product Profile

11.3 TTHX 1114: Trefoil Therapeutics

11.3.1 Drug Description

11.3.2 Other Development Activities

11.3.3 Clinical Development

11.3.4 Product Profile

12 Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED): 7 Major Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Market Size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in 7MM

13 Seven Major Market Outlook

14 United States Market Size

14.1 Total Market Size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United States

14.2 Total Market Size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in the United States

14.3 Germany

14.3.1 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Germany

14.3.2 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in Germany

14.4 France

14.4.1 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in France

14.4.2 Total Market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in France

14.5 Italy

14.5.1 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Italy

14.5.2 Total Market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in Italy

14.6 Spain

14.6.1 Total Market Size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Spain

14.6.2 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in Spain

14.7 United Kingdom

14.7.1 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in the United Kingdom

14.7.2 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in the UK

14.8 Japan

14.8.1 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) in Japan

14.8.2 Total market size of Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy (CED) by Therapies in Japan

15 Market Drivers

16 Market Barriers

17 SWOT Analysis

18 Market Access

19 Case Study

19.1 A case study of a patient with atypical regressive corneal endothelial cysts in long-term confocal follow-up

19.2 A case study of endothelial keratoplasty for posterior polymorphous corneal dystrophy in a 4-month-old infant

19.3 A case study of eventual endothelial failure after initial corneal clearing after a detached endothelial graft in Fuchs dystrophy

20 KOL Views

21 Appendix

21.1 Report Methodology

