Bipolar Disorder Market, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Bipolar Disorder Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Overview

Bipolar disorder (BD), previously known as manic depressive illness or manic depression, is a mental disorder characterized by wide mood swings from high (manic) to low (depressed). In manic episodes, a person can be delighted, irritable, and there is a marked increase in activity level, whereas, in depressive episodes, someone might feel sad, indifferent, or hopeless, in combination with a deficient activity level. Hypomanic episodes are also seen in patients, and it is a less severe form of mania. It is divided mainly into four subtypes BD-I, BD-II, cyclothymic disorder, and BD not otherwise specified (BD-NOS); the classification is based on the characteristics of mood swings.

Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) Epidemiology

The Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

In the year 2020, the total diagnosed prevalent case of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) was 3,552,076 cases in the 7MM which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) epidemiology [segmented as Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression), Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression), Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression), and Total Treated Cases of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression)] in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Bipolar Disorder Emerging Drugs

Lumateperone/ITI-007 (Intra-Cellular Therapies)

Lumateperone (ITI-007) is an investigational, first-in-class small molecule that provides selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate, three neurotransmitter pathways implicated in severe mental illness. It is a potent serotonin 5-HT2A receptor antagonist, a dopamine receptor phosphoprotein modulator (DPPM) acting as a presynaptic partial agonist and postsynaptic antagonist at dopamine D2 receptors, a dopamine D1 receptor-dependent indirect modulator of glutamate (both NDMA and AMPA), and a serotonin reuptake inhibitor. Currently, lumateperone is in Phase III clinical development as a novel treatment for Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression). Lumateperone Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) clinical program consists of three monotherapy studies and one adjunctive study. The company submitted the sNDA to the US FDA in February 2021, and if approved, this drug would be the first therapy indicated for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder both as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy in adults

NRX-100/NRX-101 (NeuroRx)

NeuroRx is developing a sequential therapy consisting of intravenous NRX-100 (ketamine HCL) for rapid stabilization of symptoms of depression and suicidal ideation followed by oral NRX-101 (fixed-dose combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone) for maintenance of stabilization from symptoms of depression and suicidal ideation. NRX-101 is a proprietary, oral fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved drugs: D-cycloserine, an NMDA receptor modulator; and Lurasidone (Latuda), a 5-HT2a receptor antagonist. NRX-101’s proprietary dual-mechanism of action targets the NMDA and 5-HT2a receptors – two key receptors in the brain. Currently, the molecule is under investigation in Phase III clinical trial for rapid stabilization of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression). Additionally, the company is also initiating a Phase IIb/III clinical trial of NRX-100/NRX-101 to treat Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) in patients with ASIB. In September 2017, the US FDA granted fast track designation to NRX-100 (ketamine HCl) followed by NRX-101 (D-cycloserine + lurasidone) for Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) with suicidal ideation.

SEP-4199 (Sunovion/Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma)

SEP-4199 is a nonracemic ratio of amisulpride enantiomers with the potential to be the first benzamide treatment available in the US for mood disorders. Sunovion discovered that the pharmacology of amisulpride is enantiomer-specific and that increasing the ratio of R-amisulpride to S-amisulpride increases the potency for serotonin 5-HT7 receptors relative to dopamine D2 receptors. SEP-4199 was designed to increase levels of serotonin 5-HT7 activity intended to enhance antidepressant efficacy and produce reduced levels of D2 receptor occupancy appropriate for the treatment of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression). The pharmacological effect of SEP-4199 is distinct from racemic amisulpride, which is approved in several countries outside the US for the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychiatric condition.

Brexpiprazole (Lundbeck/Otsuka Pharmaceutical)

Brexpiprazole is a molecule discovered by Otsuka and co-developed by Otsuka and Lundbeck. Brexpiprazole is an atypical antipsychotic agent with a partial dopamine receptor D2 agonist effect. It is a partial agonist at dopamine D2 receptors designed to have a similar binding affinity to dopamine and serotonin receptors. The efficacy of brexpiprazole may be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at serotonin 5-HT1A and dopamine D2 receptors, and antagonist activity at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Brexpiprazole exhibits high affinity (subnanomolar) for these receptors as well as for noradrenaline alpha1B/2C receptors.

Bipolar Disorder Market Outlook

At present, some companies have initiated clinical trials that investigate new treatment options. Key players such as Intra-Cellular Therapies (Caplyta, also known as Lumateperone), NeuroRx (NRX-100/NRX-101), Sunovion (Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma) (SEP-4199), Lundbeck/Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Rexulti/Rxulti, also known as Brexpiprazole), COMPASS Pathways (COMP 360, also known as Psilocybin therapy), Celon Pharma (Falkieri), and several others are investigating their candidates for the management of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) in the 7MM.

Key Findings

The Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) market size in the 7MM is expected to change during the study period 2017–2030. The therapeutic market of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) in the seven major markets is expected to increase during the study period (2017–2030) with a CAGR of 11.9%. According to the estimates, the highest market size of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) is found in the United States followed by Germany.

The United States Market Outlook

The total market size of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) therapies in the United States is expected to increase with a CAGR of 11.6% in the study period (2017–2030).

EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

The total market size of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) therapies in EU-5 countries is expected to increase with a CAGR of 13.4% in the study period (2017–2030).

Japan Market Outlook

The total market size of Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression) therapies in Japan is expected to increase with a CAGR of 11.5% in the study period (2017–2030).

