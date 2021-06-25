PALMAR HYPERHIDROSIS MARKET, EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST – 2030

Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market
The Palmar Hyperhidrosis market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, an emerging drug, like Dexmecamylamine (Atacama Therapeutics), Qbrexza (Dermira Inc), potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current, and forecasted Palmar Hyperhidrosis market size from 2017 to 2030 for the United States.
The report also covers current Palmar Hyperhidrosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
Geography Covered
- The United States
Palmar Hyperhidrosis Overview
Palmar hyperhidrosis (PH) is a relatively common condition characterized by excessive hand sweating beyond normal thermoregulatory needs.
Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology
The Palmar Hyperhidrosis epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Palmar Hyperhidrosis patient pool and forecasted trends for US. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Palmar Hyperhidrosis epidemiology is segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis, Diagnosed cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis, cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis by Age, and Severe cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis. The report includes a thorough analysis of all segmentations.
In the US, the cases of Hyperhidrosis were 15,634,521 in 2017. Moreover, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis in the United States were found to be 1,407,107 in 2017.
According to DelveInsight’s analysis, In the United States, the highest number of Palmar Hyperhidrosis was reported to be among individuals above 18 years of age.
In the United States, out of all the total prevalent cases reported 773,909 severe and 633,198 non-severe cases for Palmar Hyperhidrosis in 2017.
Palmar Hyperhidrosis Drug Chapters
The drug chapter segment of the Palmar Hyperhidrosis report encloses the detailed analysis of the Palmar Hyperhidrosis pipeline drug. It also helps understand the Palmar Hyperhidrosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of the included drug, and the latest news and press releases.
Treatment is focused entirely on managing symptoms and supporting the health and well-being of the affected child or adult. The management of Palmar Hyperhidrosis revolves around the appropriate therapies for the physical and neurological problems encountered in the condition and provision for the special educational needs, given the precise cognitive profiles and behavioral features of the condition. There are many upcoming mono and combinational therapies such as Dexmecamylamine (Atacama Therapeutics), Qbrexza (Dermira Inc), etc. for the treatment of Palmar Hyperhidrosis in the pipeline.
Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Outlook
The Palmar Hyperhidrosis market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). The United States accounts for the Palmar Hyperhidrosis market size, with USD 246.1 million in 2017.
Report Highlights
- In the coming years, the Palmar Hyperhidrosis market scenario is expected to alter across the USA due to the launch of novel therapies with new mechanisms of action considering the high unmet medical need
- Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Palmar Hyperhidrosis
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Palmar Hyperhidrosis
4. Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment and Management
8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
List to be continued in report
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
List to be continued in report
13. Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Palmar Hyperhidrosis
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
23. About DelveInsight
