PALMAR HYPERHIDROSIS MARKET, EPIDEMIOLOGY AND MARKET FORECAST – 2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends of Palmar Hyperhidrosis in the United States.

Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market

The Palmar Hyperhidrosis market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, an emerging drug, like Dexmecamylamine (Atacama Therapeutics), Qbrexza (Dermira Inc), potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current, and forecasted Palmar Hyperhidrosis market size from 2017 to 2030 for the United States.

The report also covers current Palmar Hyperhidrosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

Palmar Hyperhidrosis Overview

Palmar hyperhidrosis (PH) is a relatively common condition characterized by excessive hand sweating beyond normal thermoregulatory needs.

Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology

The Palmar Hyperhidrosis epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Palmar Hyperhidrosis patient pool and forecasted trends for US. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Palmar Hyperhidrosis epidemiology is segmented by Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis, Diagnosed cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis, cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis by Age, and Severe cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis. The report includes a thorough analysis of all segmentations.

In the US, the cases of Hyperhidrosis were 15,634,521 in 2017. Moreover, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Palmar Hyperhidrosis in the United States were found to be 1,407,107 in 2017.

According to DelveInsight’s analysis, In the United States, the highest number of Palmar Hyperhidrosis was reported to be among individuals above 18 years of age.

In the United States, out of all the total prevalent cases reported 773,909 severe and 633,198 non-severe cases for Palmar Hyperhidrosis in 2017.

Palmar Hyperhidrosis Drug Chapters

The drug chapter segment of the Palmar Hyperhidrosis report encloses the detailed analysis of the Palmar Hyperhidrosis pipeline drug. It also helps understand the Palmar Hyperhidrosis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of the included drug, and the latest news and press releases.

Treatment is focused entirely on managing symptoms and supporting the health and well-being of the affected child or adult. The management of Palmar Hyperhidrosis revolves around the appropriate therapies for the physical and neurological problems encountered in the condition and provision for the special educational needs, given the precise cognitive profiles and behavioral features of the condition. There are many upcoming mono and combinational therapies such as Dexmecamylamine (Atacama Therapeutics), Qbrexza (Dermira Inc), etc. for the treatment of Palmar Hyperhidrosis in the pipeline.

Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Outlook

The Palmar Hyperhidrosis market size is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017–2030). The United States accounts for the Palmar Hyperhidrosis market size, with USD 246.1 million in 2017.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the Palmar Hyperhidrosis market scenario is expected to alter across the USA due to the launch of novel therapies with new mechanisms of action considering the high unmet medical need

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase II), different emerging trends, and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Palmar Hyperhidrosis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Palmar Hyperhidrosis

4. Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

6. Patient Journey

7. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment and Management

8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment

11. Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

12. Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

13. Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Japan

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Palmar Hyperhidrosis

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

