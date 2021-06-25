Plastic Welding Equipment Market to Cross US$ 5.50 Bn by 2023

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports“Plastic Welding Equipment Market (Electric Socket, Ultrasonic, Hot Plate, Spin, Hot Gas, Extrusion, Injection, High Frequency, Laser and Others (Induction, Solvent etc.)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023”,the global plastic welding equipmentmarket is estimated to expand from US$ 3.96 Bn in 2015 to reach US$ 5.50 Bn by 2023.

The complete report Plastic Welding Equipment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2023) is available at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/plastic-welding-equipment-market

Market Insights

Plastic welding refers to a process used to join two or more thermoplastic materials (typically semi-finished products) during manufacturing of a given product. The process primarily comprises three steps viz. pressing, heating and cooling. The plastic welding equipment market is majorly driven by the strong demand for plastics across the country. Increasing use of plastic materials across different applications has led to emergence of a strong plastics manufacturing worldwide. Plastic materials have replaced several conventional materials such as steel, wood, glass and others in a wide range of applications ranging from household products to utility infrastructure. Subsequently, it has become essential for manufacturers to provide plastic items that have robust strength and longer life. With further anticipated dominance of plastic materials across various applications, the demand for related plastic welding is estimated to remain strong during the forecast period 2016 – 2023.

Competitive Insights:

The increase in the number of manufacturers and distributors across the globe has ensured a highly competitive market where most manufacturers are struggling to gain meaningful differentiation.The overall market is quite fragmented in nature with existence of several regional players in the market. Emerson Electric Co., Dukane Corporation, Leister Technologies AGand CEMAS Elettra are identified as the leading plastic players operating in the U.S. plastic welding equipment market. Manufacturers including RITMO S.p.A., bielomatikLeuze GmbH + Co. KG, DRADER Manufacturing and Herrmann Ultrasonic are marked as promising and emerging players on account of their strengthening presence across the globe and aggressive product development strategy. Relative low market presence and slow market growth in recent years make 3Axis Development and Seelye Acquisitions laggards and niche players.

Key Trends:

Enhancement of service portfolio including after sales service, training and workshops

Strengthening global sales channel in order to maintain and expand the sales

Focus on specific applications

Product enhancement with newer and cleaner welding technology

