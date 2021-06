Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Analysis, Global Trend And Geography Forecast Till 2027

The global antiepileptic drug market is expected to gain momentum from the rising incidence of generalized and focal seizures. It is further resulting in the high demand for effective drugs.

“The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market size was $16.56 billion in 2018 & is projected to reach $20.33 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% in forecast period”

This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Antiepileptic Drug Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (First Generation AEDs, Second Generation AEDs, Third Generation AEDs), By Disease Indication (Focal Seizures, Generalized Seizures), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further states that healthcare organizations are aiming to enhance the quality of life of patients. To do so, they are developing personalized medicine, which, in turn, is driving the antiepileptic drug market growth.

Antiepileptic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class

First Generation AEDs

Second Generation AEDs

Third Generation AEDs

By Disease Indication

Focal Seizures

Generalized Seizures

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

