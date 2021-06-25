Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

​Hot Melt Adhesives market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hot Melt Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

Segment by Application

Paper Packaging

Bookbinding

Label & Tape

Hygiene

Transportation

Construction

Woodworking

Textile / Footwear

Others

By Company

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik Inc

3M Company

Beardow & ADAMS

Jowat

Avery Dennison

DowDuPont

Kleiberit

Sika AG

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hot Melt Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 EVA HMA

1.2.3 POE HMA

1.2.4 SBS HMA

1.2.5 SIS HMA

1.2.6 SEBS HMA

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paper Packaging

1.3.3 Bookbinding

1.3.4 Label & Tape

1.3.5 Hygiene

1.3.6 Transportation

1.3.7 Construction

1.3.8 Woodworking

1.3.9 Textile / Footwear

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hot Melt Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

