Mobile Medical Screening Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

The global mobile medical screening market is set to gain traction from the urgent need to improve treatment procedures by incorporating digital technologies. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Mobile Medical Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Single Test Panels, Multi Test Panels), By Sample Type (Blood, Saliva, Urine, Others), By Collection Site (Home Care Settings, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the increasing government emphasis on preventive healthcare, as well as rising significance of healthy life expectancy would augment growth.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Aid Growth

The increasing cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic conditions would affect the mobile medical screening market growth positively in the near future. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mentioned that in the U.S., coronary heart disease is considered to be the most common cardiovascular disorder. Apart from that, the rising research and development activities to create noveldigital health services, as well as the increasing funding provided by the governments of various countries would accelerate growth. However, in the developing countries, there is a lack of awareness regarding mobile medical screening platforms. This, in turn, may impede growth.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Developed Healthcare Infrastructureto Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America is set to procure the largest mobile medical screening market share in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing concerns about health-related issues and the presence of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Additionally, the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes would propel growth.

Europe, on the other hand, is projected to remain in the second position owing to the increasing geriatric population and the rising adoption of state-of-the-art mobile medical screening services in this region. In Asia Pacific, the market is likely to broaden significantly because of the increasing disposable incomes of people, rising cases of chronic ailments, and surging elderly population.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing New Mobile Medical Screening Platforms to Surge Sales

The market for mobile medical screening is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous organizations. At present, most of them are trying to launch new platforms to tackle COVID-19. As hospitals are running out of beds for patients, these companies are offering novel mobile medical screening services so that patients can receive diagnosis at their homes. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Fio Corporation and Relay Medical Corporation started the Fionet Rapid Response Group (FRR). It is a mobile testing platform for companies to track and manage on-siteCOVID-19 testing.

: Fio Corporation and Relay Medical Corporation started the Fionet Rapid Response Group (FRR). It is a mobile testing platform for companies to track and manage on-siteCOVID-19 testing. August 2020: Stasis Labs unveiled its mobile-connected remote patient monitoring platform in the U.S. for outpatient and hospital use. The system consists of asupporting cloud platform, a bedside monitor, conventional vital sign sensors, and a smart device.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the reputed mobile medical screening providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Telomere Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics

Genova Diagnostics

Life Length

Repeat Diagnostics

Zimetry LLC

Titanovo, Inc.

DNA Labs

Cleveland HeartLab, Inc.

Other key players

