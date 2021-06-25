 Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share, Value, Growth Rate, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Fortune Business Insights predicts the Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to reach a value of US$ 15,789.1 Mn from US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The forecast period is set from 2018 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%. All information related to the market is provided in the report, titled, “Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025”. The rising incidenceof immunodeficiency diseases in both emerging and developed nations is propelling growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market.

As per the report, the Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market is expected to be dominated by the primary immunodeficiency segment with respect to segmentation by indication. In 2017, the primary immunodeficiency segment held 28.6% of the overall intravenous immunohlobulins market share. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of primary immunodeficiency that there is rise in demand for immunoglobulins. Beside this, the assending focus on treating primary immunodeficiency is further expected to boost the market. Owing to the factors mentioned above, this segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market in the forecast duration as well.

Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulins to Help Asia Pacific Register Fastest Growth

According to the report, The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market wasdominatedby North America with a market value of US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is likley to remain dominant through the forecast period as well due to the presence of first line treatment for critical immune disorders. Other factors boosting the market in the region are rising number of patients and efficient results of the intravenous immunoglobulin treatment.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grpow at faster rate in the coming years on account of the rise in awareness about the treatment option avaiulable for immunologic deficiencies. In addition to this, the rise in adoption and expenditure of immunoglobulins in economies such as Japan, China,andIndiais anticipated to boost the market in the region.

Increasing Cases of Hypogammaglobulinemia and Other Chronic Diseases to Boost Global Market

The increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility towards various health issues areboosting the global intravenoiusimmunogulobulin market. The increasing number of hemophilic patients around the world is adding to the growth of the market. This, coupoled with the prevailing number of diseases such as hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others is also fueling the demand for immunoglobuolin treatment, ultimately boosting the market.

On the flipside, the market may face challenges in terms of strict government rules and regulations with regard to the use of intravenous immunoglobulin products. In addition to this, the high risks associated with the use of these products may result in side effects and this, may further repress the growth of the market affecting its revenue globally.

Key Segmentation:

By Indication

Primary Immunodeficiency

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)

Others

By Form

Liquid

Lyophilized

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

By Geography

North America (the U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Top Key Players Covered:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market. Some of the companies operating the global Intravenous Immunoglobulin market are;

CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Grifols, S.A., Leading Market with Better Product Offerings

Analysts at Fortune Business Insights foresees the Grifols, S.A., to emerge as the dominant player in the global market for intravenous immunoglobulin market. This is because this company was leading the market in the year 2017 as well, all because oftheir product offerings and the usual route of administration, whioch ultimately dominated a considerate proportion of share ion the market. Besides this, Grifols, S.A., accounts for largest revenues from well developed regions namely Europe and North America.

Other companies operating in the global iontravenous immunoglobulin market are Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, Grifols, S.A., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Octapharma, and CSL Behring.

