Smart Building Market Analysis, Importance and Regional Outlook| Forecast to 2026

The global smart building market size was USD 43.64 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 109.48 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.The rising awareness about green energy sources across the world is transforming the energy and power industry. The trend of green energy is emerging on account of increasing environmental pollution from traditional energy resources. Governments are playing a significant role in conducting awareness programs about clean energy. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Building Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2019-2026” published the above information.

Top Players Overview:

Some of the leading players operating in the global Smart Building Market include;

Cisco

Hitachi

Honeywell

IBM

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Panasonic

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Microsoft

Infosys

Verdigris Technology

Aquicore

Artis Energy

Cloud9 Smart

Sentient Building

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Smart Building Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.

Market Segmentation:

By Design Principle

By Application

By Geography

The information used is derived from various primary and secondary sources. It also throws light on some of the major players operating in the market. The report studies profiles of these leading companies and their share in the market. It provides insights on some of the strategies adopted by these companies to survive the competition and maintain their stronghold.

Increasing use of smart grids and smart metering are likely to help for the better management of power services. Better infrastructural facilities are also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Smart Building Market. Rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fuelling demand for energy and is expected to drive the Smart Building Market.

Regional Analysis:

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content for Smart Building Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 North America Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Europe Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Asia Pacific Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Middle East and Africa Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Latin America Smart Building Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Complete TOC Available Here…

