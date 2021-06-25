SMA Treatment Market 7) 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Statistics, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast

The global spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market size is expected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of rare diseases around the world will fuel demand for SMA treatment in the forthcoming years, which in turn will aid the growth of the market. As per the National Policy for the treatment of rare diseases, globally, around 6000 to 8000 rare diseases are estimated to exist with new rare diseases reported on a regular basis. Furthermore, 80% of all the rare diseases are genetically originated and therefore impact children inexplicably. The survey also revealed that 50% of new cases are in children and are responsible for 35% of deaths before the age of 1 year, 10% between the ages of 1 and 5 years and 12% between 5 and 15 years. Nonetheless, “the growing initiatives by government authorities for pre-diagnosis willimpact the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market share positively during the forecast period”, predicts our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Nusinersen and OnasemnogenAbeparvovec), By Disease Type (Type 1 SMA, Type 2 SMA and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 1.72 billion. The spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the SMA treatment market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused huge losses for several companies by halting their manufacturing processes. The governments of various companies are persistently striving to prevent the transmission of coronavirus by promoting social distancing and sanitization measures. Our reports would help you in gaining more insights into the effects of COVID-19 on every market.

The SMA Treatment Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the SMA Treatment industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, SMA Treatment market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global SMA Treatment Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

It offers figurative estimations for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approaches. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report will help both existing and new aspirants for SMA Treatment market to figure out and study the market’s needs, market size, and competition.

Click here to Request a Sample PDF of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/spinal-muscular-atrophy-treatment-market-100576

Market Driver:

R&D Initiatives by Key Players to Spur Sales Opportunities

The surge in research and development activities for the improvement of therapies and treatment options by key players will aid the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market growth during the forecast period. Various drug pipeline for advanced stages of clinical trials by major pharmaceutical companies will augment the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Genentech/Roche’s pipeline candidate of Risdiplam, which recently received a priority review from the FDA and is expected to receive a decision on approval from the FDA by May 2020. Furthermore, the growing initiatives for pre-diagnosis and positive reimbursement policies will boost the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market trends in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding pivotal treatment options will create new opportunities for the market.

Market Restraint:

High Cost of Products to Impede Market Expansion

The cost-intensive products and high prices associated with the rare disease therapies will subsequently obstruct the growth of the market. For instance, spinrazais expected to cost US$ 750,000 for the first year and will be repriced at US$ 375,000 after that.Apart from that, Novartis rare gene therapy, Zolgensma will come at a price of US$ 2.1 million for a one-time treatment. The expensive cost of therapies will restrict the adoption of treatment for many patients, which in turn will act as a restraint for the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market revenue.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Major companies in the Global SMA Treatment Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Healthcare Industry.

Regional Insight:

Presence of Major Players to Influence Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 854 million in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the presence of prominent players in the region. The growing awareness regarding the prevalence of rare disease and pre-treatment initiatives will bolster accelerate the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market growth in North America.

Some of the Major Players Operating in the Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Include:

Biogen

Novartis AG

Genentech, Inc./F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

AstellasPharma Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Others

Ask for Customization

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Spinal Muscular Atrophy for Key Countries Key Industry Developments Pipeline Analysis New Product Launches Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries Regulatory Scenario Key Industry Trends

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Nusinersen OnasemnogenAbeparvovec Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Type 1 SMA Type 2 SMA Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World North America Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Nusinersen OnasemnogenAbeparvovec Market Analysis – By Disease Type Type 1 SMA Type 2 SMA Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada Europe Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Nusinersen OnasemnogenAbeparvovec Market Analysis – By Disease Type Type 1 SMA Type 2 SMA Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Nusinersen OnasemnogenAbeparvovec Market Analysis – By Disease Type Type 1 SMA Type 2 SMA Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Nusinersen OnasemnogenAbeparvovec Market Analysis – By Disease Type Type 1 SMA Type 2 SMA Others Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments Global Market Share Analysis (2018) Competition Dashboard Comparative Analysis – Major Players Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) Biogen Novartis AG Genentech, Inc./ F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd AstellasPharma Inc. Genzyme Corporation Other Prominent Players



Browse more information on this Report

TRENDING TOPICS @Fortune Business Insights™

Video Dermatoscope Market Post-pandemic Analysis and Forecast 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends, Business Prospects and Regional Landscape

U.S. Reading Glasses Market Global Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

Dental CAD/CAM Market Overview, Shares, Growing Demand, Size, Growth, Production, Types, Applications and Forecast Report 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.