Diet Pills Market | 2021 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Diet Pills market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Diet Pills Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Diet Pills manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

Globally, the diet pills market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into prescription, and over the counter. Based on application, the market can be segmented into appetite suppression, fat blocking, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

Some of the major companies that are present in the diet pills market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Gelesis, VIVUS, Inc., Nalpropion Pharmaceuticals LLC, and other prominent players.

Key Insights:

New Product Launches

Obesity – Statistics & Facts

Snapshot of the Regulatory Scenario of the Global Diet Pills Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Diet Pills Market

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, And Collaborations)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the diet pills market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account as the dominant market share. The dominance of North America can be primarily attributed to the factors such as strong incidence of obesity, high prevalence of chronic diseases linked to obesity, and the recent regulatory approvals to certain key diet pills. For instance, according to the data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021, the prevalence of obesity was 42.4% in 2017-2018. Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share in global market. Rising prevalence of obesity in the region, presence of key regulatory approvals, and greater awareness of obesity are primarily responsible for the market expansion in Europe. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR primarily due to increasing prescription drug expenditure and increasing prevalence of obesity in key countries such as China. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to account for limited lower market revenue shares and growth rates. However, strong improvement in healthcare infrastructure coupled with increasing demand for prescription drugs for weight management in these regions are likely to aid the market growth in the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

Diet Pills Market Industry Developments

In December 2020, the U.S. FDA announced the approval of Saxenda (liraglutide) for chronic weight management among patients aged 12 and older who are obese, as defined by specific body mass index (BMI).

In April 2019, Gelesis was granted the U.S. FDA clearance for the marketing of PLENITY — as a prescription aid for weight management.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Prescription

Over the Counter

By Application

Appetite Suppression

Fat Blocking

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

What is the scope of the report? This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

