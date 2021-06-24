Global Expandable Microspheres Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expandable Microspheres in global, including the following market information:
- Global Expandable Microspheres Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
- Global Expandable Microspheres Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)
- Global top five Expandable Microspheres companies in 2020 (%)
The global Expandable Microspheres market was valued at 531.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 753.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
Researcher has surveyed the Expandable Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):
- Lightweight Filler
- Blowing Agents
Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):
- Buildings and Infrastructure
- Transportation
- Consumer Goods
- Other
Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis:
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Expandable Microspheres revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Expandable Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
- Key companies Expandable Microspheres sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Expandable Microspheres sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AkzoNobel
- Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku
- Kureha
- Sekisui Chemical
- Chase Corporation
- The Kish Company
- Bublon GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Expandable Microspheres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Expandable Microspheres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Expandable Microspheres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Expandable Microspheres Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Expandable Microspheres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Expandable Microspheres Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Expandable Microspheres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Expandable Microspheres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Expandable Microspheres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Expandable Microspheres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Expandable Microspheres Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expandable Microspheres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Expandable Microspheres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Microspheres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Expandable Microspheres Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Expandable Microspheres Companies
