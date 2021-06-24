Global Expandable Microspheres Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expandable Microspheres in global, including the following market information:

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Expandable Microspheres companies in 2020 (%)

The global Expandable Microspheres market was valued at 531.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 753.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Researcher has surveyed the Expandable Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Lightweight Filler

Blowing Agents

Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Buildings and Infrastructure

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Other

Global Expandable Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Expandable Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expandable Microspheres revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expandable Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Expandable Microspheres sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Expandable Microspheres sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku

Kureha

Sekisui Chemical

Chase Corporation

The Kish Company

Bublon GmbH

