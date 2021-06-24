Healthcare Claims Management Market by Top Players –Cerner Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), a the health (US), eClinical Works (US)

The key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing patient volumes, expanding the health insurance market, the growing importance of denials management, and declining reimbursement rates. On the other hand, the high cost of deployment of claims management solutions could be a challenging factor for this market.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1554295

Healthcare Claims Management Market report offers a meticulous investigation of the current scenario of the global market, which considers numerous market dynamics. This market report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with key drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the Healthcare industry. The market document comprises historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. The data and information about the Healthcare industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals, and then validated by the market experts. The Healthcare Claims Management Market business report covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, and major types, major applications.

Some of the major players in healthcare claims management include:

Cerner Corporation (US),

McKesson Corporation (US),

a the health (US),

eClinical Works (US),

Optum, Inc, (US),

Conifer Health Solutions (US),

and nThrive (US).

“The cloud-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare claims management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred along with better scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

“Asia to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such as the investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in China, measures to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Japan, rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India, and government initiatives to boost the implementation of healthcare IT in Singapore are contributing to the high growth in Asia during the forecast period.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1- 54%, Tier 2- 34%, Tier 3- 12%

Tier 1- 54%, Tier 2- 34%, Tier 3- 12% By Designation – C-level–31%, Director Level–19%, Others–50%

– C-level–31%, Director Level–19%, Others–50% By Region – North America–46%, Europe–25%, Asia–18%, RoW-11%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the healthcare claims management market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as component, type, delivery mode, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and the competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key strategies adopted by them to remain competitive in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the solutions offered by the top players in the global healthcare claims management market. The report analyzes the global bariatric surgery devices market by type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the solutions offered by the top players in the global healthcare claims management market. The report analyzes the global bariatric surgery devices market by type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region. Product Deployments/Launches: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, new product launches, and deployments in the global healthcare claims management market

Detailed insights on upcoming trends, new product launches, and deployments in the global healthcare claims management market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type, component, delivery mode, end user, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global healthcare claims management market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global healthcare claims management market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and capabilities of leading players in the global market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1554295

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By End User (2018)

4.3 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Share, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Patient Volumes

5.2.1.2 Expanding Health Insurance Market

5.2.1.3 Process Improvements in Healthcare Organizations

5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Denials Management

5.2.1.5 Declining Reimbursement Rates

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Claim Management Solutions

5.2.4.2 Data Breaches and Loss of Confidentiality

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled It Professionals in Healthcare

6 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software

7 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated Solutions

7.3 Standalone Solutions

8 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise Delivery Mode

8.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

9 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Payers

9.3 Healthcare Providers

9.4 Other End Users

10 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia

10.5 Rest of the World

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Product Launches, Deployments, and Enhancements

11.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Expansions

12 Company Profile

(Introduction, Products & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, Developments, MnM View)*

12.1 Athenahealth

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

12.4 Eclinicalworks

12.5 Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

12.6 Mckesson Corporation

12.7 Conifer Health Solutions

12.8 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

12.9 The SSI Group

12.10 GE Healthcare

12.11 Nthrive

12.12 DST Systems

12.13 Cognizant Technology Solutions

12.14 Quest Diagnostics

12.15 Context 4 Healthcare

12.16 Ram Technologies

12.17 Health Solutions Plus (HSP)

12.18 Plexis Healthcare Systems

*Details on Marketsandmarkets View, Introduction, Product & Services, Strategy, & Analyst Insights, New Developments Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.3 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

13.4 Available Customizations

13.5 Related Reports

13.6 Author Details

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1554295