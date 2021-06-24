Population Health Management Market 2021 Is Booming Across the Globe by Component, Mode of Delivery, End User, Covid Impact Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Population health management solutions enable stakeholders in the healthcare sector to deliver patient-centric care and help in curtailing the high costs associated with healthcare by reducing readmissions, ensuring that only appropriate and optimum interventions are provided to patients. These solutions streamline workflows by ensuring that the processes in care delivery function smoothly.

Population Health Management Market by Component (Software, Services), Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Employer Groups, Government Bodies) Covid Impact Analysis – Global Forecasts to 2026 The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2026 from USD 24.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. In this report, the population health management market has been segmented on the basis of component, mode of delivery, end-user, and region.

“Government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions are driving market growth”

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=281192

Government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, increasing use of big data analytics, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are the key factors driving the growth of the population health management market. In addition, the growth of emerging economies (such as Brazil, Russia, India, South Korea, and China), increasing focus on personalized medicine, and the rising focus on value-based medicine are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. However, data breaches, lack of skilled analysts, and interoperability issues are adversely impacting the growth of this market.

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the population health management market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their positions in the market.

This report provides insights on:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the animal population health management market. The report analyzes this market by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the animal population health management market. The report analyzes this market by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, by type of component, mode of delivery, end user and region. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the population health management market

Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the population health management market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the population health management market.

“The Software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.”

On the basis of component, the population health management market has been segmented into software and services. In 2020, the software segment accounted for the largest share of the market. It is projected to reach USD 34.1 billion by 2026 from USD 17.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0%. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of software solutions by payers and providers to reduce readmissions, increase cost-effectiveness, improve operational efficiency, enhance patient engagement, and aid data integration and analysis.

“The On Premise segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.”

Population health management solutions reach end users through the on-premise and/or cloud-based modes of delivery. The on-premise solutions segment accounted for the larger market share of 63.9% in 2020. The advantages offered by the on-premise mode of delivery, such as customization of solutions, reduction in the risk of data breaches, and the ability to reuse existing servers and storage hardware are supporting its increased adoption in the population health management market.

“The Healthcare Providers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.”

On the basis of end user, the population health management market is segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, and other end users. In 2020, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of 67.0% of the population health management market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act and Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program (aimed at lowering healthcare costs by using novel population health management solutions) in the US, as well as the high demand for these solutions among healthcare providers across regions.

“North America was the largest regional market for population health management market in 2020“

North America accounted for the largest share of 75.1% of the global population health management market in 2020. Factors such as growing federal healthcare mandates to curb the rising healthcare costs, increasing regulatory requirements, growing adoption of EHRs, and rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine and value-based reimbursements are expected to drive market growth in North America.

The Asia Pacific market, comprising India, China, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific, offers high-growth opportunities for market players. This regional segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific population health management market is driven by the rising medical tourism, the implementation of new ICT guidelines in Japan, investments and reforms to modernize China’s healthcare infrastructure, the rapidly growing healthcare industry in India, and the implementation of IT programs in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, the growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers are also expected to support market growth in this region.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

– Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25% By Designation – C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 20%

– C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 20% By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%, and the Middle East & Africa: 5%

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=281192

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

Table 1 Exchange Rates Utilized For Conversion To Usd

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Insights From Primary Experts

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: Supply- And Demand-Side Participants

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation: Population Health Management Market

2.2.1 Approach 1: Bottom-Up Approach; Demand-Side Analysis

Figure 5 Bottom-Up Approach: Demand-Side Analysis

Figure 6 Cagr Projections: Supply-Side Analysis

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Risk Assessment

Table 2 Risk Assessment: Population Health Management Market

2.7 Covid-19 Health Assessment

2.8 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

2.9 Assessment Of Impact Of Covid-19 On Economic Scenario

Figure 9 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 10 Recovery Scenario Of The Global Economy

3 Executive Summary

Figure 11 Population Health Management Market, By Component, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Population Health Management Market, By Mode Of Delivery, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Population Health Management Market, By End User, 2021 Vs. 2026 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Population Health Management Market: Geographical Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Population Health Management Market Overview

Figure 15 Need To Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs – Major Driver For Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Population Health Management Market, By End User And Country (2020)

Figure 16 Japan Accounted For Largest Share Of Asia Pacific Market In 2020

4.3 Population Health Management Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 17 China To Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

4.4 Regional Mix: Population Health Management Market (2021−2026)

Figure 18 North America To Dominate Population Health Management Market During Forecast Period

4.5 Population Health Management Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

Figure 19 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Table 3 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Mandates & Support For Healthcare It Solutions

5.2.1.2 Need To Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population And Subsequent Growth In Burden Of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investments In Infrastructure To Set Up Robust Phm Program

5.2.2.2 Data Breach Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Rising Focus On Personalized Medicine

5.2.3.3 Increasing Focus On Value-Based Medicine

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Data Management Capabilities And Skilled Analysts

5.2.4.2 Interoperability Issues

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Need For Interoperability & Integration Driving Innovation In Population Health Management Market

6.1.2 Shift Of Risk Burden From Payers To Providers

6.1.3 Growing Demand For Patient-Centric Healthcare

Figure 20 Value-Based Care Workflow

6.1.4 Cloud-Based It Solutions

6.1.5 Consolidation Of Healthcare Providers

6.2 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

6.2.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On Population Health Management Market

6.3 Ecosystem

Figure 21 Population Health Management Market: Ecosystem

6.4 Evolution Of Accountable Care Organizations (Acos): A Promising Payment Reform

6.4.1 Introduction

Figure 22 Aco: Reimbursement Model

6.4.2 Us: Evolution Of Acos

Figure 23 Evolution Of Aco Models

Figure 24 Us: Total Public & Private Accountable Care Organizations (2011–2015)

6.4.3 Role Of Information Technology In Accountable Care

Figure 25 Accountable Care Solutions And Their Use

6.5 Hcit Expenditure Analysis

6.5.1 North America

Table 4 North America: Healthcare Expenditure, By Country

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

Table 5 Japan : Healthcare It Initiatives And Funding

Table 6 China : Healthcare It Initiatives And Funding

6.6 Regulatory Analysis

6.6.1 North America

6.6.2 Europe

6.6.3 Asia Pacific

6.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 26 Degree Of Competition Is High In Population Health Management Market

Table 7 Population Health Management Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7 Population Health Management Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

Table 8 Population Health Management Market, By Component, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Population Health Management Market, By Component, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Software – Largest Component Of Population Health Management Market

Table 10 Population Health Management Software Offered By Key Market Players

Table 11 Population Health Management Software Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Population Health Management Software Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Indispensable & Recurring Nature Of Services To Drive Phm Market Growth

Table 13 Population Health Management Services Offered By Key Market Players

Table 14 Population Health Management Services Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Population Health Management Services Market, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8 Population Health Management Market, By Mode Of Delivery

8.1 Introduction

Table 16 Population Health Management Market, By Mode Of Delivery, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Population Health Management Market, By Mode Of Delivery, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.2 On-Premise Mode Of Delivery

8.2.1 Traditional On-Premise Deployment Allows Time To Test Software Upgrades Before Implementation

Table 18 On-Premise Mode Of Delivery: Pros & Cons

Table 19 Population Health Management Market For On-Premise Solutions, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Population Health Management Market For On-Premise Solutions, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

8.3 Cloud-Based Mode Of Delivery

8.3.1 Cloud-Based Delivery To Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Table 21 Cloud-Based Mode Of Delivery: Pros & Cons

Table 22 Population Health Management Market For Cloud-Based Solutions, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Population Health Management Market For Cloud-Based Solutions, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

9 Population Health Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 24 Population Health Management Market, By End User, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Population Health Management Market, By End User, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

9.2 Healthcare Providers

9.2.1 Need To Improve Profitability Of Healthcare Operations Boosts Use Of Phm Solutions

Table 26 Population Health Management Market For Healthcare Providers, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Population Health Management Market For Healthcare Providers, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

9.3 Healthcare Payers

9.3.1 Increased Focus On Outcome-Based Payment Models Drives Demand For Phm Solutions Among Healthcare Payers

Table 28 Population Health Management Market For Healthcare Payers, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Population Health Management Market For Healthcare Payers, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

9.4 Other End Users

Table 30 Population Health Management Market For Other End Users, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Population Health Management Market For Other End Users, By Country, 2020–2026 (Usd Million)

10 Population Health Management Market, By Region

Read More………..

Get Discount on the Latest Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=281192