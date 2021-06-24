Suprapubic Catheters Market Insights 2021-2027 | Size, Share Growth, Trends, Modest Analysis, Statistics, And Forecast

The global suprapubic catheters market is set to gain traction from their possession of numerous benefits, such as lesser chances of infection and high comfort level. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Suprapubic Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Balloon Suprapubic Catheter, Lumen Suprapubic Catheter), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Bladder Cancer, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Urology Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that suprapubic cathetersare extensively used in patients withlong-term catheterization needs.

Rising Geriatric Population to Boost Growth

The rising geriatric population worldwide is set to be the major reason for the suprapubic catheters market growth. Apart from this, numerous product launches by reputedcompanies and increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence are expected to contribute to the market growth. However, there are certain complicationsassociated with suprapubic catheters, such as high risk of intra-abdominal bleeding, haematuria, and repeat surgery hemorrhage may hamper growth. Besides, they can result in infection of the track site, UTI, and possible injury to abdominal organs.

Higher Cases of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasiato Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

North America is anticipated to grow at a rapid rate and dominate by generating the largest suprapubic catheters market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the rising cases of several urological disorders amongst the geriatric population. Europe would remain in the second position backed by the increasing number of surgeries, which, in turn, is leading to longer hospital stays in the region. Lastly, Asia Pacific is set to exhibit a considerable CAGR throughout the forthcoming years fueled by the rising incidence of benign prostatic hyperplasia and urinary incontinence.

Key Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-Art Suprapubic Catheters to Surge Sales

The increasing number of product launches by key companies is helping them to strengthen their positions in the market. They are also able to broaden their geographic footprints by selling their products worldwide. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2020 :Levity Products unveiled its latest set of patented external catheter stabilizers. They are best suited for suprapubic catheters.

:Levity Products unveiled its latest set of patented external catheter stabilizers. They are best suited for suprapubic catheters. December 2018: Medtronic received the FDA approval for InterStim smart programme. It is intended for treating non-obstructive urine retention, chronic fecal incontinence, and overactive bladder.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the suprapubic catheters manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Braun Melsungen AG

Amecath

Degania Silicone Ltd.

BD

Cook

Urovision-Urotech

UROMED

Levity Products Inc.

Other key players

