New Zealand – The Future of Foodservice Market Report- All-Inclusive Research Report (2021–2027) : Includes Impact of COVID-19

New Zealand – The Future of Foodservice Market Report provides extensive insight and analysis of New Zealand's Foodservice market over the next five years (2020-2025)

New Zealand’s foodservice profit sector contracted by a sizable CAGR of 5.6% from 2015-2020 due to the economic disruption in 2020 owing to the pandemic. Strict lockdown imposed in 2020 severely impacted the foodservice sector as the temporary closure of restaurants, bars, cafes, and other outlets led to the fall in the number of transactions. However, convenience and technology led to the growth of delivery and takeaways that played a significant role in 2020 amid the national lockdown.

– Overview of New Zealand’s macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on New Zealand’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth, and annual household income distribution.

– Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops) within New Zealand’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets, and average transaction price.

– Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits, and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Kiwi population.

– Key players: Overview of market leaders within the three major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

– Full-service restaurant is the largest channel in the New Zealanders foodservice industry with a value share of 33.3% in 2020. The growth of the channel is being driven by consumers’ desire to dine out and enjoy the unique ambience and atmosphere offered by these outlets.

– QSR channel closely followed the FSR channel, representing a value share of 30.1% in 2020. The growth of QSRs in the channel can be attributed to the growing demand for convenience and affordable food among the millennials in New Zealand.

– Mobile operator channel witnessed the fastest outlet growth between 2015 and 2020 at a CAGR of 0.7% and the growth was driven by the rising popularity of food trucks among young consumers, availability of food at affordable prices, and the need for ultra-convenience.

– Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2020-2025) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

– Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops) will allow readers to understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

