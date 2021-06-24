Opportunities in the Americas Hot Drinks Sector Market Report- Insights on Product and Regional Segmental Revenue Forecast -2027

ReportsnReports added Americas Hot Drinks Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Americas Hot Drinks Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Americas Hot Drinks Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

The Americas was the second largest market in the global hot drinks sector with value sales of US$54,129.4 million, accounting for a share of 24.8% in 2020. The region was also the second largest market in terms of volume with 3,810.7 million kilograms, during the same year. In 2020, the hot coffee category accounted for the largest value share of 62% followed by hot tea and other hot drinks categories. The US accounted for 41.4% value share of overall sales in Americas hot drinks sector in 2020. The hot drinks market in the US accounted for US$22,435.8 million and is estimated to reach US$28,745.4 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.08%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the Americas hot drinks sector, with a value share of 59.8% in 2020, followed by convenience stores. Jacobs Douwe Egberts, JAB Holding Company and Nestlé are the leading players in the sector.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas hot drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope of this Report-

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Americas hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 21 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– High-Potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks by category across high-potential countries in the Americas region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across the Americas region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview and key trends across high-potential countries.

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Americas region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Americas region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in Americas hot drinks sector in 2020. It covers distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, on-trade, and others, which includes dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and department stores.

– Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2020-2025) for various pack materials, pack type, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks.

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook of the Americas hot drinks sector.

