Australia – The Future of Foodservice Report- Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2014-2025

Australia – The Future of Foodservice Report provides extensive insight and analysis of the Australia Foodservice market over the next five years (2020-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

The Australian foodservice profit sector has grown at a CAGR of 1.4% from 2015-2020. Most of the review period witnessed moderate growth, however, sales plummeted in 2020 due to the pandemic. Growth was mainly driven by the rise in the number of transactions. Deliveries played a significant role in the growth of transactions, especially in 2020. The channels sale is expected to rebound during the forecast period, witnessing a growth of 5.6%, owing to the recovery of the economy.

The report includes – – Overview of Australia’s macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Australia’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution. – Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) within Australia’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price. – Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Indian population.- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

– QSR is the largest channel in the Australian foodservice profit sector by revenue, representing 45% of total sector revenue in 2020. Full-service restaurant and pub, club, and bar are among other prominent channels, with market shares of 26.6% and 13.1% respectively. QSR remains a popular choice among consumers owing to convenience, value for money, and safe delivery services. – QSR also led in terms of the number of outlets in 2020. Leading QSR operators expanded their presence notably during this period in terms of outlets. The total number of outlets in the QSR channel grew by a CAGR of 0.2% during this period; the only channel to record growth in terms of outlets among all foodservice channels., as many outlets have gone out of business amid the pandemic.

– Delivery and takeaway transactions surged in 2020 owing to the restrictions on the operation of restaurants and cafes and the implementation of social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

– Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2020-2025) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

– Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea shops, Pubs, Clubs and Bars) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

