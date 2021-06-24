Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector Market Report- Size, Growth, and Per Capita Analysis

The global hot drinks sector is forecast to rise from US$218,661.2 million in 2020 to reach US$290,191.9 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.82% over 2020-2025. Asia-Pacific, the largest region, with a value share of 38.1% in the global hot drinks sector in 2020, is forecast to record a CAGR of 7.46% over 2020-2025. Hot tea was the largest category in the region, accounting for 57% of the overall hot drinks sector in 2020. Sales in the category is anticipated to increase by 8% over 2020-2025 to reach US$69,801.3 million by 2025.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market Environment: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by category.

– High-Potential Countries Analysis: Indicates changing share of value consumption in the various hot drinks categories across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Asia-Pacific region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

– Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis, and key trends across high-potential countries.

– Success Stories: Provides some of the most compelling hot drinks manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how a certain manufacturer achieved success in the sector, and insights.

– Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the growth of private label in the region.

– Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector in 2020. It covers hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, eRetailers, department stores, dollar stores, variety stores & general, merchandise retailers, cash & carries & warehouse clubs, and others.

– Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (in 2020) and growth analysis (during 2015-2025) for various pack materials, pack types, closure, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of hot drinks products

– Challenges and Future Outlook: Provides the challenges and future outlook pertaining to Asia-Pacific hot drinks sector.

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading companies in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates

Table of Contents

Regional Comparison: Market Size, Growth, and Per Capita Analysis, 2020-2025

Executive Summary

Part 1: Market Environment

Market Size Analysis – Asia-Pacific Compared to Other Regions

Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Country

Asia-Pacific Market Growth Analysis by Category

Part 2: High-Potential Countries Analysis

Methodology – Identifying High-Potential Countries

Top Four High-Potential Countries in the Asia-Pacific

Overview of High-Potential Countries in the Asia-Pacific

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (1/2)

Growth Contribution Analysis by Country (2/2)

Value share analysis of hot drinks compared to other coffee & tea sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Per Capita Consumption Analysis

Per Capita Expenditure Analysis

Part 3: Country Deep Dive

Overview of the Japanese Hot Drinks Sector

Key Trends in the Japanese Hot Drinks Sector

Overview of the Australian Hot Drinks Sector

Key Trends in the Australian Hot Drinks Sector

Overview of the Vietnamese Hot Drinks Sector

Key Trends in the Vietnamese Hot Drinks Sector

Overview of the Chinese Hot Drinks Sector

Key Trends in the Chinese Hot Drinks Sector

Overview of High-Potential Countries in the Eastern Europe

Value share analysis of hot drinks compared to other coffee & tea sectors

Change in consumption levels by country and category

Top Five Companies Share by Brand (in Value Terms) in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector, 2020

Private Label Penetration (in Value Terms) in Hot Drinks Sector, 2020

Leading Distribution Channels in the Asia-Pacific by Country, 2020

Leading Distribution Channels in the Asia-Pacific by Category, 2020

Part 4: Success Stories

About Case Studies

Case Study: Zoom Zuco Coffee Roasters, Hong Kong SAR

Case Study: Rujani Tea – Tippy Reserve

Case Study: Bodhi Organic Tea – SereniTEA

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Share in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Leading Companies in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector

Leading Brands in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector

Private Label Penetration in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector

Part 6: Distribution Analysis

Leading Distribution Channels by Country

Leading Distribution Channels by Category

Part 7: Packaging Analysis

Growth Analysis by Key Pack Material and Pack Type

Growth Analysis by Closure Type and Primary Outer Type

Part 8: Challenges and Future Outlook

Key Challenges in the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector

Future Outlook of the Asia-Pacific Hot Drinks Sector

Appendix

Definitions