Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Report-Key Manufacturers Overview- ACWA Power International

Saudi Arabia Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. The report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. The report also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
Saudi Electricity Co, Saline Water Conversion Corp, ACWA Power International
Scope of this Report-
The report analyses Saudi Arabia renewable power market and Saudi Arabia’s solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –
– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.
– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.
– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).
– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.
– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.
– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030
– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030
– Renewable Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030
3. Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia
3.1 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
3.2 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Generation, 2010-2030
3.3 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Market Size, 2010-2025
3.4 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Power Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Major Active Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020
3.5 Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Deal Analysis, 2020
– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020
– Solar PV Market, Saudi Arabia, Split by Deal Type, 2020
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Saudi Arabia
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)
4.3 Renewable Energy Auctions
4.4 National Industrial Cluster Development Program
4.5 Energy Research Innovation Program
5. Solar PV Power Market, Saudi Arabia, Company Profiles
5.1 Company Snapshot: Saudi Electricity Co
– Saudi Electricity Co – Company Overview
– Saudi Electricity Co – Business Description
– Saudi Electricity Co – Major Products and Services
– Saudi Electricity Co – Head Office
5.2 Company Snapshot: Saline Water Conversion Corp
– Saline Water Conversion Corp – Company Overview
– Saline Water Conversion Corp – Major Products and Services
– Saline Water Conversion Corp – Head Office
5.3 Company Snapshot: ACWA Power International
– ACWA Power International – Company Overview
– ACWA Power International – Business Description
– ACWA Power International – SWOT Analysis
– ACWA Power International – Major Products and Services
– ACWA Power International – Head Office
6. Appendix
6.1 Abbreviations
6.2 Market Definitions
– Power
– Renewable Power
– Installed Capacity
– Electricity Generation
– Electricity Consumption
6.3 Methodology
– Coverage
– Secondary Research
– Primary Research
– Modelling and Forecasting
