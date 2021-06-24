Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market to Reach US$ 2.09 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “ Automotive Head-Up Display Market (Premium and Luxury Cars, Sports Cars, and Mid-Segment and Basic Model Cars) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022” the head-up display market is expected to reach US$ 2.09 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2015 to 2022.

Product Insights

An Automotive Head-up Display (HUD) is an electronic system that projects information either onto a windshield or a small transparent screen called combiner. Initially developed for defense aviation, the application base of automotive head-up displays has recently extended to commercial aircrafts, civil aircrafts, automotives, and other professional applications. The automotive head-up display technology allows drivers, motorists, and other profession users (ex- scuba divers) to get the requisite information and details without requiring them to look away from their usual viewpoints. The technology does not distract the attention of driver, but aids in limiting risk of potential accidents by providing navigation details and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) information onto a screen that floats at a comfortable length from driver’s viewpoint. The market for automotive head-up displays is still in the nascent stage and is poised to offer immense growth opportunities in the coming years.

Competitive Insights:

The global automotive head-up display market is highly competitive and technology driven. Some of the leading automotive head-up display manufacturers identified in the report include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Automotive (the U.K.), BMW AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), General Motors Company (the U.S.), Visteon Corporation (the U.S.), and Microvision, Inc. (the U.S.) among others. Although three out of the top five players are Japanese, their target market has predominantly been the developed markets (North America and Europe). The new player entering the market is required to make significant capital investment in the beginning. In addition, since it’s a technology driven market, manufacturers are also required to make substantial investment in research activities. On the contrary, favorable government regulations promoting vehicle safety is expected to trigger new installations of head-up displays in automotives, thereby augmenting the number of market players and intensifying market competition.

Key Trends:

Demand for low cost combiner projected head-up displays

Focus on tapping mid-segment and basic model car segment

Desire for safer, smarter, and interactive vehicles

Declining head-up display hardware prices

Government regulations promoting vehicle safety

