Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market To Reach US$ 900 Mn By 2022

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports“Greenhouse Irrigation Systems Market (Sprinklers& Micro Sprinklers, Drip Irrigation and Boom Irrigation) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2022”,the global greenhouse irrigation systemsmarket stood at US$448.6Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expandwith a CAGR of 9.0% from 2015 to 2022.

Greenhouse irrigation are irrigation systems used specifically for the greenhouse agriculture application. Greenhouses are built using glass as well as plastic materials. These structures enable climate control which makes crop cultivation suitable irrespective of the seasons. Due to effective climate control, water requirement in greenhouse farming is lesser in comparison to the open land farming. Most popular irrigation systems used in the greenhouse farming are sprinkler and micro sprinkler systems, drip irrigation and boom irrigation. Greenhouses are smaller in size as compared to the traditional open land farming.Thus, micro sprinklers and drip irrigation are the most suitable types of irrigation systems for watering greenhouse plants.

The greenhouse irrigation systems market is largely spurred by the rising population coupled with food requirement worldwide. According to the United Nations, the world population is expected to cross the 8 Bn mark by 2030. This would further result into higher food production. Consequently, the adoption of greenhouses is expected to increase significantly in the coming years resulting into higher demand for greenhouse irrigation systems. Nevertheless, the most significant hindrance for the market is the high cost of greenhouse structure. Despite their existence since the thirteenth century, high initial as well as maintenance costs have limited the strong adoption of these structure. This substantially hampers the demand for irrigation systems for greenhouse structures.

Major companies operating in the greenhouse irrigation systems market are Netafim Ltd., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation and others. The market is consolidated in nature with few global players accounting for more than forty percent of the total market revenue. Most of the companies emphasize on developing more water efficient and less labor intensive irrigation systems in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. These players face intense competition from the regional players.

Enhancement of the drip irrigation systems through chemigation and fertigation

Development of mobile micro sprinkler irrigation systems

Focus on large untapped markets such as China and India

Providing automated irrigation systems in order to make them less labor intensive

