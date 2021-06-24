Standalone Intraoral Scanners Market to Reach US$ 158.8 Mn by 2022

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Standalone Intraoral Scanners Market (By Technology Type – Confocal Microscopic Imaging Technology and Optical Wand Technology) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the global standalone intraoral scanners market was valued at US$ 55.3 Mn in 2014 and is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 13.9% from 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

Digital scanning is one of the latest and the most promising trends in the dental industry observed in the past few years. Due to rising focus towards digital dental technology products, the standalone intraoral scanners are expected to witness strong demand in the near future. In addition, due to rising efforts towards delivering faster and cheaper dental treatment, intraoral scanners’ adoption is predicted to witness strong growth in the coming years. Further, development and penetration of computer-aided drawing (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is another factor supporting the adoption of digital scanners. As a result, the market is expected to register robust growth worldwide during the forecast period.

Standalone intraoral scanners are digital scanning devices that use optical technology for capturing intraoral images. These devices are designed to scan three-dimensional (3D) images of the intraoral area making the treatment easier for dentist as well as the patient. These scanners are used across various dental applications such as dental restoration and other orthodontic treatments. The most significant driving the market growth is the substantial accuracy and convenience of use of these devices as compared to the traditional impression techniques. Additionally, the adoption of intraoral scanners is also propelled by the cleaner, cheaper and faster operation offered by these devices.

Nevertheless, the market is mainly hindered due to the high initial costs of the intraoral scanners. The scanner typically comes with an alongside screen making the overall system costlier. However, the market growth is estimated from the anticipated declining prices of these systems in the near future. Additionally, with the ongoing advancements in the market such as powder-less scanning is further expected to drive the market growth in the coming years. Consequently, the market is projected to register robust growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The global standalone intraoral scanners market is still in its stage of nascency. The market is majorly technology driven and hence highly competitive in nature. Some of the major players operating in the market include 3Shape A/S, Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., 3M ESPE and others.

Key Trends

Development of advanced standalone intraoral scanners solutions including lightweight, smaller and easy-to-use scanners

Lease payment options

Demand for standalone units without milling systems

Widening the distribution networks in order to popularize the products thereby raising sales

Key questions answered in this report

