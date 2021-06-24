Corporate Web Security Market to Exceed US$ 3.9 Bn by 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Corporate Web Security Market (Information Technology and Telecom, Government and Public Utilities, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Defense and Intelligence, Healthcare, and Others (Retail, Manufacturing, etc)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the corporate web security market is expected to expand at a double digit CAGR between the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Web security solutions are the solutions which offer both outbound and inbound security to business enterprises, shielding them against several web-based threats including viruses, spyware, phishing attacks, and other forms of malware. It also allows business organizations to manage access to information on the web through multiple media. Growing awareness regarding the optimum management of the Internet traffic and associated security concerns has necessitated corporate enterprises across the globe to deploy web security solutions on a wider scale. Furthermore, need for robust network security at workplace has urged the government, public utilities, and intelligence agencies to enforce web security policies and regulations.

The global corporate web security market is highly fragmented and competitive. The top four players in the corporate web security market accounted for less than forty five percent of the global market revenue share in 2014. Some of the leading players identified in the corporate web security market include Blue Coat, Inc. (the U.S.), Websense, Inc. (the U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (the U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (the U.S.), and Trend Micro (Japan). Other players including ContentKeeper Technologies (Australia), Barracuda Networks, Inc (the U.S.), Symantec Corporation (the U.S.), Trustwave Holdings (the U.S.), Webroot Inc. (the U.S.), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (the U.S.), Bloxx, Ltd. (the U.K.), Zscaler, Inc. (the U.S.), and Kaspersky Lab (Russia) have been identified as some of the emerging and promising players in the corporate web security market. While the local vendors and solution providers continue to dominate their respective markets, the period between 2012 and 2014 saw global vendors penetrating markets such as China, India, and South Korea. Intensifying competition between the global and domestic web security vendors is expected to stir the web security industry in the coming years. The established players in the market are expected to be on their toes as they would need to come-up with innovative offerings in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Increased Web 2.0 and Email Threats

Need for protecting corporate/enterprise network from security breaches

The web security solutions continue to evolve as solution providers seek to integrate and provide additional capabilities capable of addressing concerns of businesses regarding web activity.

The proliferation of social networking websites and their consequent use as business tools in the enterprise environment have led to an increased need for monitoring web usage patterns of employees.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the corporate web security market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for corporate web security?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the corporate web security market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global corporate web security market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the corporate web security market worldwide?

