Maltodextrin Market is Expected to Reach US$ 4.6 Bn by 2021

Maltodextrin which is produced from starch is a polysaccharide used as a food additive in the food & beverages industry. The benefits offered by maltodextrin are the chief reason for its high demand in the market. Maltodextrin is easy digestible, has moderately sweet or almost flavorless and has absorption power similar to glucose. It has therefore known to be the key starch derivative in the food industry. It is used as a thickener, binding agent and flavor in many food products. It is also used in the production of soft drinks and candy. Hence, food & beverage industry is the major consumer of maltodextrin and is expected to increase its demand in the near future. Owing to the unique properties possessed by maltodextrin, it has application in wide range of end-use industries. The binding property of maltodextrin makes it applicable in the production of tablets. Tablets such as capsules are manufactured using maltodextrin. Hence, high demand is reported from the pharmaceutical industry for maltodextrin in the market.

Growing demand for low calorie food is driving the market for maltodextrin worldwide. Maltodextrin is used as an alternative to sugar in various food stuffs. Easy availability is another factor contributing for its use in the food & beverage industry. In addition, growing health awareness among the population in both the developed and developing economies is another factor promoting the growth of maltodextrin market. Awareness regarding healthy food and its benefits to the human body is driving the food manufacturers to use low calorie and sugar less ingredients and hence, maltodextrin has proved to be an effective substitute to sugar.

Food & Beverages accounted to be the major application segment with more than 40% share of global maltodextrin market in 2016. It is an effective sugar substitute and hence is used on a large scale in food and beverages industry. Increasing acceptance for maltodextrin over sugar is driving the growth of maltodextrin market globally. Maltodextrin apart from being a food additive also possess binding properties which has led to its application in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used in the production of medicines such as capsules. Hence, pharmaceutical is the second largest application segment boosting demand for maltodextrin in the market. Other applications such as papermaking, feed, personal care & cosmetics are also projected to generate high demand for maltodextrin during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021.

