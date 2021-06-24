Construction Equipment Market to Reach US$ 230.5 Bn By 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “Construction Equipment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022,” the construction equipment market is expected to reach US$ 230.5 Bn by 2022, the market for construction equipment is expected grow with rising investments in construction sectors supported by improving economic conditions across the world. In addition, flexible credit policies to purchase construction equipment are also expected to fuel the demand for construction equipment. Growing construction rental sector represents a positive outlook for the construction equipment industry.

Browse Full Report At https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/construction-equipment-market

Earth moving equipment accounted for the largest revenue share compared to other type of construction equipment in 2014. The earth moving equipment segment includes loaders, excavators, bulldozers and other equipment used for trench digging, foundation building, loading and other earth moving applications. The demand for earth moving equipment is expected to grow with increasing urbanization across the world. Loader is the most selling earth moving equipment type in terms of volume. Material handling equipment segment is expected to see the fastest growth through the forecast period. Rising investment in energy sector and construction of bridges to improve transportation network is expected to fuel the demand for material handling equipment.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for construction equipment and accounted for more than half revenue share in the global construction equipment market. Rising investment in construction sector in India and China to support their economic developments is the primary factor expected to influence the demand for construction equipment. In North America and Europe demand for construction equipment is expected to increase steadily with replacement of old equipment with advanced equipment. China is the largest individual market for construction followed by the U.S. The significant demand for construction equipment is also expected from emerging economies such as Brazil, South Africa and Russia.

The global construction equipment market is dominated by Caterpillar. Some other recognized players in this industry include Komatsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Volvo (Sweden), Liebherr (Switzerland), Zoomlion (China), Sany (China), Doosan (South Korea), Terex (U.S.), and John Deere (U.S.). Global manufacturers are facing challenge from low cost Chinese manufacturers particularly in emerging and price sensitive markets.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the construction equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for construction equipment?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the construction equipment market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global construction equipment market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the construction equipment market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com