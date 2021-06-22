Global Equity Fund Market 2021 : Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Franklin Templeton Investments, Barlings, Alliance Bernstein

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, Market Analysis and Insights: Global Equity Fund Market

The research report studies the Equity Fund market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

This report offers an insightful take on the drivers, trends, and restraints present in the market. Equity Fund data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which leads to the success of the organization.

Some Of The major companies operating in the market are ::, BlackRock, Fidelity Investment Group, Schroders Group, Franklin Templeton Investments, Barlings, Alliance Bernstein, CFS GAM, Pictet Group, Henderson Group PLC, Parvest

>>>Download sample report copy of Global Equity Fund Market 2021 https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1663857/global-equity-fund-market

The global Equity Fund market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Equity Fund Scope and Segment

The Equity Fund market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Equity Fund market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue, and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

By Product Segment Type: , Stock Category, Diversification of Fund Investment, Purpose of Fund Investment

By Product Application: , International Financing, Domestic Financing

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About Equity Fund Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1663857/global-equity-fund-market

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The Equity Fund Market Report:

North America ( United States )

) Europe ( G ermany, France, UK )

) Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India )

) Latin America ( Brazil )

) The Middle East & Africa

Key Question Answered In The Report:

What are the key factors driving Equity Fund Market expansion?

What will be the value of Equity Fund Market during 2020- 2026?

Which region will make notable contributions towards global Equity Fund Market revenue?

What are the key players leveraging Equity Fund Market growth?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automated Growing System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Equity Fund market

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Equity Fund

1.1 Equity Fund Market Overview

1.1.1 Equity Fund Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Equity Fund Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Equity Fund Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Equity Fund Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Equity Fund Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Equity Fund Industry

1.7.1.1 Equity Fund Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Equity Fund Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Equity Fund Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Equity Fund Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Stock Category

2.5 Diversification of Fund Investment

2.6 Purpose of Fund Investment 3 Equity Fund Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Equity Fund Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Equity Fund Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 International Financing

3.5 Domestic Financing 4 Global Equity Fund Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Equity Fund Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Equity Fund as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Equity Fund Market

4.4 Global Top Players Equity Fund Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Equity Fund Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Equity Fund Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BlackRock

5.1.1 BlackRock Profile

5.1.2 BlackRock Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 BlackRock Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BlackRock Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 BlackRock Recent Developments

5.2 Fidelity Investment Group

5.2.1 Fidelity Investment Group Profile

5.2.2 Fidelity Investment Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Fidelity Investment Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Fidelity Investment Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Fidelity Investment Group Recent Developments

5.3 Schroders Group

5.5.1 Schroders Group Profile

5.3.2 Schroders Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Schroders Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Schroders Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Franklin Templeton Investments Recent Developments

5.4 Franklin Templeton Investments

5.4.1 Franklin Templeton Investments Profile

5.4.2 Franklin Templeton Investments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Franklin Templeton Investments Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Franklin Templeton Investments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Franklin Templeton Investments Recent Developments

5.5 Barlings

5.5.1 Barlings Profile

5.5.2 Barlings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Barlings Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Barlings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Barlings Recent Developments

5.6 Alliance Bernstein

5.6.1 Alliance Bernstein Profile

5.6.2 Alliance Bernstein Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Alliance Bernstein Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Alliance Bernstein Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Alliance Bernstein Recent Developments

5.7 CFS GAM

5.7.1 CFS GAM Profile

5.7.2 CFS GAM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 CFS GAM Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CFS GAM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 CFS GAM Recent Developments

5.8 Pictet Group

5.8.1 Pictet Group Profile

5.8.2 Pictet Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Pictet Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Pictet Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Pictet Group Recent Developments

5.9 Henderson Group PLC

5.9.1 Henderson Group PLC Profile

5.9.2 Henderson Group PLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Henderson Group PLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Henderson Group PLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Henderson Group PLC Recent Developments

5.10 Parvest

5.10.1 Parvest Profile

5.10.2 Parvest Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Parvest Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Parvest Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Parvest Recent Developments 6 North America Equity Fund by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Equity Fund by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Equity Fund by Players and by Application

8.1 China Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Equity Fund by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Equity Fund Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Equity Fund Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List