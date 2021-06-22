Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Research Report: Probable Key Development To Be Observed Market States And Outlook Across By 2027|Fidelity Investments, Allianz Group, J.P.Morgan Chase

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market. The authors of the report segment the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Open-ended Funds (OEF) market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Open-ended Funds (OEF) report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

:, BlackRock, Vanguard Group, State Street Global, Fidelity Investments, Allianz Group, J.P.Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon, AXA Group, Capital Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Prudential Financial, BNP Panbas, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Amundi, Legal & General Group, Wells Fargo, HSBC Holdings

Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Open-ended Funds (OEF) market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market.

Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market by Product

, Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF), Contractual Open-ended Funds, Exchange Traded Funds(ETF)

Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market by Application

, Primary and Secondary Markets, Futures and Spot, Pegging Index

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Open-ended Funds (OEF) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Open-ended Funds (OEF)

1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview

1.1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Open-ended Funds (OEF) Industry

1.7.1.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Open-ended Funds (OEF) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Open-ended Funds (OEF) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Listed Open-ended Funds(LOF)

2.5 Contractual Open-ended Funds

2.6 Exchange Traded Funds(ETF) 3 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Primary and Secondary Markets

3.5 Futures and Spot

3.6 Pegging Index 4 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Open-ended Funds (OEF) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Open-ended Funds (OEF) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Open-ended Funds (OEF) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 BlackRock

5.1.1 BlackRock Profile

5.1.2 BlackRock Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 BlackRock Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 BlackRock Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 BlackRock Recent Developments

5.2 Vanguard Group

5.2.1 Vanguard Group Profile

5.2.2 Vanguard Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Vanguard Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Vanguard Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Vanguard Group Recent Developments

5.3 State Street Global

5.5.1 State Street Global Profile

5.3.2 State Street Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 State Street Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 State Street Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments

5.4 Fidelity Investments

5.4.1 Fidelity Investments Profile

5.4.2 Fidelity Investments Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Fidelity Investments Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Fidelity Investments Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Fidelity Investments Recent Developments

5.5 Allianz Group

5.5.1 Allianz Group Profile

5.5.2 Allianz Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Allianz Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Allianz Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Allianz Group Recent Developments

5.6 J.P.Morgan Chase

5.6.1 J.P.Morgan Chase Profile

5.6.2 J.P.Morgan Chase Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 J.P.Morgan Chase Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 J.P.Morgan Chase Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 J.P.Morgan Chase Recent Developments

5.7 Bank of New York Mellon

5.7.1 Bank of New York Mellon Profile

5.7.2 Bank of New York Mellon Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Bank of New York Mellon Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Bank of New York Mellon Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Bank of New York Mellon Recent Developments

5.8 AXA Group

5.8.1 AXA Group Profile

5.8.2 AXA Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 AXA Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AXA Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 AXA Group Recent Developments

5.9 Capital Group

5.9.1 Capital Group Profile

5.9.2 Capital Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Capital Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Capital Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Capital Group Recent Developments

5.10 Goldman Sachs Group

5.10.1 Goldman Sachs Group Profile

5.10.2 Goldman Sachs Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Goldman Sachs Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Goldman Sachs Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Goldman Sachs Group Recent Developments

5.11 Prudential Financial

5.11.1 Prudential Financial Profile

5.11.2 Prudential Financial Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Prudential Financial Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Prudential Financial Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Prudential Financial Recent Developments

5.12 BNP Panbas

5.12.1 BNP Panbas Profile

5.12.2 BNP Panbas Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 BNP Panbas Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 BNP Panbas Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 BNP Panbas Recent Developments

5.13 UBS

5.13.1 UBS Profile

5.13.2 UBS Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 UBS Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 UBS Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 UBS Recent Developments

5.14 Deutsche Bank

5.14.1 Deutsche Bank Profile

5.14.2 Deutsche Bank Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Deutsche Bank Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Deutsche Bank Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Deutsche Bank Recent Developments

5.15 Amundi

5.15.1 Amundi Profile

5.15.2 Amundi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Amundi Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Amundi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Amundi Recent Developments

5.16 Legal & General Group

5.16.1 Legal & General Group Profile

5.16.2 Legal & General Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Legal & General Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Legal & General Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Legal & General Group Recent Developments

5.17 Wells Fargo

5.17.1 Wells Fargo Profile

5.17.2 Wells Fargo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Wells Fargo Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Wells Fargo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Wells Fargo Recent Developments

5.18 HSBC Holdings

5.18.1 HSBC Holdings Profile

5.18.2 HSBC Holdings Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 HSBC Holdings Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 HSBC Holdings Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 HSBC Holdings Recent Developments 6 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Open-ended Funds (OEF) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

