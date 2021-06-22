UK Wealth Management Market Report- HNW Investors, by Product, Service, Indication, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added UK Wealth Management Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Wealth Management Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Wealth Management Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

St James’s Place Wealth Management

Barclays

Cazenove Capital

UBS Wealth Management

Brewin Dolphin

Rathbone Brothers

Investec Wealth & Investment

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Citi Private Bank

Quilter Cheviot

Tilney

Smith & Williamson

Goldman Sachs International

Coutts

HSBC

EFG Private Bank

Seven Investment Management (7IM)

LGT Vestra

Credit Suisse (UK) Limited

FCA

Fidelity

Schroders

Sandaire

Vanguard

eToro

Robinhood

Moola

Wealthify

Nutmeg

Most HNW individuals in the UK accrued their wealth through earned income. Both expats and entrepreneurs are increasingly lucrative groups to target. HNW individuals in the UK are using more wealth managers than in previous years. A multi-service proposition is a must as demand is expected to increase across all mandates, especially advisory and automated investment services, as HNW investors want more control over their wealth. The Coronavirus Crash has resulted in investors bouncing between taking advantage of cheap assets and keeping wealth safe. Prolonged market downturn in the UK appears to have knocked UK HNW confidence and will result in more UK HNW wealth being offshored.

This report analyzes the investment preferences and portfolio allocation of UK HNW individuals. It profiles them in terms of their demographics; examines the allocation of HNW investors portfolios; analyzes their propensity to invest offshore; and explores their product and service demand.

Scope of this Report-

– Over a third of HNW investors in the UK are entrepreneurs.

– Almost a quarter of HNW individuals resident in the UK are not originally from the country.

– Demand for tax and pension planning services is expected to increase the most over the next 12 months.

– Demand for discretionary asset management is expected to increase the least across all mandates.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

– Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors preferences for the various styles of asset management.

– Develop your product and service proposition to match the demand expressed by UK HNW investors and react proactively to forecasted changes in demand.

