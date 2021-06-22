Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027|ADP LLC. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. The authors of the report segment the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

IBM Corporation (U.S.), Syntel Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Infosys BPO Ltd. (India), ADP LLC. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Aon Hewitt (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Capgemini (France), Wipro Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market.

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Product

, Customer Services, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Procurement, KPO, Others Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market by Application

, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Customer Services

1.4.3 Finance and Accounting

1.4.4 Human Resources

1.4.5 Procurement

1.4.6 KPO

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 IT and Telecommunication

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Industry

1.6.1.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 1.7 Study Objectives 1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

13.1.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.2 Syntel Inc. (U.S.)

13.2.1 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.2.2 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.2.4 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Syntel Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.3 Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

13.3.1 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.3.2 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.3.4 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Xerox Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India)

13.4.1 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Company Details

13.4.2 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.4.4 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Infosys BPO Ltd. (India) Recent Development

13.5 ADP LLC. (U.S.)

13.5.1 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Company Details

13.5.2 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.5.4 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 ADP LLC. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.6 Accenture PLC (Ireland)

13.6.1 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Company Details

13.6.2 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.6.4 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Accenture PLC (Ireland) Recent Development

13.7 Aon Hewitt (U.S.)

13.7.1 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Company Details

13.7.2 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.7.4 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Aon Hewitt (U.S.) Recent Development

13.8 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India)

13.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Company Details

13.8.2 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India) Recent Development

13.9 Capgemini (France)

13.9.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details

13.9.2 Capgemini (France) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Capgemini (France) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.9.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development

13.10 Wipro Limited (India)

13.10.1 Wipro Limited (India) Company Details

13.10.2 Wipro Limited (India) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Wipro Limited (India) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Introduction

13.10.4 Wipro Limited (India) Revenue in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Wipro Limited (India) Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

