Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report- Future Trends and Technology Prospects | PostFinance, UBS, Credit Suisse

Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Switzerland Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

PostFinance

UBS

Credit Suisse

Migros Bank

Corner Card

Samsung Pay

PayPal

Twint

Apple Pay

Yapeal

Google Pay

Masterpass

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Swiss cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2016-20e).

Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2020e-24f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

Switzerland Cards and Payments Market Report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Swiss cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Swiss cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cheques, cash, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Swiss cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Due to coronavirus, the government is taking additional steps to promote electronic payments. In June 2020 it introduced the QR-bill payment system to replace traditional invoice payment slips. The Swiss QR Code integrated in the bills contains all the necessary payment information, allowing recipients to simply scan the QR code to make payments via mobile banking apps or internet banking.

– The majority of payment cards in the country feature contactless functionality. According to data published by the Swiss National Bank, over 90% of credit cards and over 80% of debit cards were contactless-enabled as of June 2020. Amid COVID-19, the contactless payment limit was temporarily increased from CHF40 ($41.33) to CHF80 ($82.66) effective from April 8, 2020.

– Uptake of alternative payments among Swiss consumers is growing due to the availability of solutions such as Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, and PayPal. In April 2019, Google Pay was launched in Switzerland in collaboration with Cornèrcard, BonusCard, Swiss Bankers, Revolut, and boon. Meanwhile, Switzerland-based fintech Yapeal launched a mobile wallet in July 2020 in partnership with card-issuing platform Marqeta.

– The wallet combines a mobile payment platform and banking services in one app. Through the wallet, users can receive an instant digital Visa debit card that can be connected to mobile payment apps such as Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Apple Pay.

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix